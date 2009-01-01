"Premature optimization" is a dangerous concept. It tends to imply you can
defer all consideration of performance until you have the behaviour and UI
you want.
But, it turns out if the UI, core APIs or formats are hard or impossible to
implement quickly, it is hard to unwind them.
Now I'd have a more nuanced view of what "avoid premature optimization"
means: something more like "avoid premature micro-optimization."
The key question is: how expensive will it be to come back and change to a
faster implementation later on, and how much does it save you to write a
simple or naive one now.
If there's one function or routine that is written in a straightforward way,
going back to rewrite it should cost only whatever time it takes you to
rewrite it, and then to test, debug and release that change. So it will
often make sense to defer that work until you’re sure the requirements for
the code really satisfy the user, your understanding of the problem is
correct, there are no unknown bugs or edge cases, etc.
However, there are some things that can make changing the code much harder
and we ran into several of them...
reply
If you get to the point you can't optimise because the fundamentals are too baked-in to realistically change - cut your losses that day and start pasting the usable parts in to a new project.
It's important to differentiate between architectural optimisation (which should be optimised from the outset) and code optimisation.
I do believe there is an argument for minimal code complexity (optimisation) in early phases - even if that leads to some latency - it will assist refactoring and onboarding new developers - later in the project team can revisit code that can benefit from being more complex.
"Yet we should not pass up our opportunities in that critical 3%. A good programmer will not be lulled into complacency by such reasoning, he will be wise to look carefully at the critical code; but only after that code has been identified."
Above the famous quote:
"The conventional wisdom shared by many of today's software engineers calls for ignoring efficiency in the small; but I believe this is simply an overreaction to the abuses they see being practiced by penny- wise-and-pound-foolish programmers, who can't debug or maintain their "optimized" programs. In established engineering disciplines a 12% improvement, easily obtained, is never considered marginal; and I believe the same viewpoint should prevail in software engineering. Of course I wouldn't bother making such optimizations on a one-shot job, but when it's a question of preparing quality programs, I don't want to restrict myself to tools that deny me such efficiencies."
All this from "Structured Programming with Goto Statements"[1], which is an advocacy piece for optimization. And as I've written before, we as an industry typically squander many orders of magnitude of performance. An iPhone has significantly more CPU horsepower than a Cray 1 supercomputer, yet we actually think it's OK that programs have problems when their data-sets increase to over a hundred small entries (notes/tasks/etc.).
Anyway, I write a lot more about this in my upcoming book: "iOS and macOS Performance Tuning: Cocoa, Cocoa Touch, Objective-C, and Swift"[2]
[1] http://sbel.wisc.edu/Courses/ME964/Literature/knuthProgrammi...
[2] https://www.amazon.com/iOS-macOS-Performance-Tuning-Objectiv...
You could argue that the fallacy of premature optimization has fallen many a line of business app. But if you're an engineer and you aspire for greatness, microoptimize. That's the rarer, harder-earned, harder-to-learn skill.
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=1835859
2. Stuff you're running is usually not running in a vacuum but as a part of a bigger system, up front micro optimizing without measuring is again blind guessing which ends up being wrong and a waste of time.
Micro optimization is a relic of the past, something that embedded/console/driver developers working on specific hardware need to care about - for the rest this stuff it's just a pointless guessing game - I've seen a few old C developers stuck in their ways try to do this to look smart and when you actually go to measure it ended up being wrong because their assumptions are outdated. Spending your time on high level system optimization seems much more worth while (picking the right algorithms, exposing the right kind of interfaces for efficient consumption, etc.).
In other words, things that great engineers need to care about :)
I'm not an embedded developer, but to reiterate, I'm just advocating for a focus on performance if you aspire to be a great engineer. This is different than being a great businessperson, or a great software developer kit / library designer.
* Machine learning
* Computer graphics
* Financial
...but not much else.
The Facebook app is a nightmare of terrible design that has something like 100Mb of generated code to do something that should take a couple megabytes at most. And they are a large organization with R&D by any definition.
With respect to the backend of their main application, they created things like Cassandra to meet their unique database needs.
But in terms of R&D, you could argue that Oculus is their major public R&D project. That project requires lots of performance optimization. Indeed, that is their greatest obstacle.
Maybe you could call that computer graphics, but that's missing the point.
Making the sensors and signal processors work on battery-powered hardware (the end goal) is really challenging. And then consider all the backend services that will serve these peripherals.
This Premature Optimization Koan is really just a side effect of enumerative thinking. Like if you think about the problem hard enough, you'll be able to enumerate all of its aspects and select an appropriate solution.
That could mean enumerating all the possible applications of high performance software, or it could mean enumerating all of the strategic goals of a piece of business software and identifying that performance isn't one of them.
In the former case, you're going to feel like you've enumerated enough (e.g., three examples) and then come short of the actual space of high-performance problems.
In the latter case, in my personal experience developing a line of business application, it turns out that performance eventually starts to matter. It sort of becomes the hardest problem, like people have said elsewhere.
I'm sure at Facebook they share your concern. They probably work extremely hard to reduce the huge amount of code their iOS client is built from. I'm advocating that people train to improve performance, not to ignore the problem or dismiss it as "premature optimization," at least if they aspire to be engineers.
On a developer's machine with local SSD, a small database and a really small working set, even large inefficiencies can become invisible because the computer is just that fast. However, add in some network latency between the application and the database, some unpredictability about the timing of requests, and a much larger data set so that you won't hit data in memory 100% of the time, and suddenly code that was working fine grinds to a halt as it crosses a threshold where it can no longer process requests faster than they come in.
Unfortunately, with modern libraries helping "abstract away" underlying architecture like databases and the network, code like this is very easy to write without even realising that there might be a problem until it hits you in production.
I think that modern library abstractions are a tip of the iceberg. There is entire copy-and-paste class of developer who doesn't understand what's going on under the hood with most anything they're doing. We're operating on a stack of a abstractions a dozen layers deep, and people rarely take the time to look more than one layer down.
These folks are competent developers who can get things done. Even big things. But they are either incapable of envisioning how the entire system will interact, or they lack the appropriate functional details of how the abstractions work "behind the curtain" to be able to form an accurate mental model. As a result, they just wire things up without understanding how everything will interact.
The Mythical Man Month talked about the "surgeon" role on a team. The programmer that's now known as the "10x" developer. That's what's needed for any project that will eventually need to scale, or you're almost certainly going to have major inefficiencies that make everyone's lives difficult for years. I'm actually considering marketing my consulting services as being that person for startups -- the architect you really need to design a solid foundation, so that you don't accidentally create a house of cards that will fall over the first time you hit the front page of HN.
Not to say that anyone can foresee all interactions in a complex system. You still have to profile and test carefully. But I do consulting and have seen systems that had, to me, obvious bottlenecks that were poorly handled. One recommendation I made brought hosting costs for a small company down from $10k/month (and spiraling up out of control) to less than $500/month. And their product wasn't even that popular; it was not nearly at a Reddit, HN, or Quora level of usage. They peaked at about 2000 requests per second. I was handling more than that on a $10/month VM for my own backend (different load, and different requirements, but theirs could have been handled by a pair of app servers and a paid of database servers, two of each entirely for redundancy).
reply