Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Scientists Are Planning to Run for Office (theatlantic.com)
42 points by justin66 45 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 22 comments | favorite





>For now, 314 Action will only back Democratic candidates.

Great. When you're being accused of being partisan, the best way to come back is to form an organization backing potential political candidates of just one party. What a joke.

This is a squandered opportunity to try to get scientific minded people into running for the republican seats, which is how you would get real change in the discourse. Anyone who thinks there aren't fiscally conservative scientists out there who want to shape the Republican party into something better is deluding themselves.

reply


When science is a partisan issue, what else can you do?

reply


This is delivered a bit to dry for me to know if I should laugh.

reply


Right, but then why would you back a party that hates GMOs and vaccines?

reply


Considering how anti-science republicans tend to be, I'm not surprised.

reply


Yes, b/c republican's aren't allowed to believe in climate change and scientist aren't allowed to believe in low taxes, small government, and power to the states...

reply


You forget that Bernie Sanders wants mandatory labeling of GMO foods. That's also anti-science scaremongering.

reply


They may tend to be, but they are not universally so.

And the appearance of partisan bias is much easier to avoid if you have at least one guy from each party.

reply


If anything they should be happy to get scientifically minded people from any party. This seems stupid from the start.

reply


The article doesn't mention the word "technocrat" but the wiki seems relevant even if the scientists only have modest goals of participating in government rather than grand ambitions of controlling the government from the top down. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Technocracy

reply


I'm not sure it applies. You can still be well educated and greedy/egotistical and not work for your constituents.

But within elections, what else SHOULD we vote for other than merit?

What really bothered me when Obama was elected was people throwing the word "elitism" around, because he was smart, eloquent and well educated, like that was somehow a bad thing.

I sure as hell hope that the people elected are smarter than me, because I would have no idea what I was doing in office.

But I guess we'll now see what happens when you elect someone that's "just like us", except born with money.

reply


Most of the "technocrats" at least the American versions of it come from "Soft" Sciences. e.g: Elizabeth Warren, Samantha Powers.

I welcome technocrats from hard-sciences and engineering.

reply


Elizabeth Warren is not a technocrat IMO. Studying Law does not give you any background in science or engineering. It does make you very good at making arguments in support of arbitrary things and bullshitting, but I'm not sure that's something we should encourage in politicians.

reply


You are correct, I thought she was an economist, which does not seem to be the case.

reply


Some might argue that would be even worse.

reply


With ever-more-complicated technical marketplaces into which legislation pokes its head, the need for technical guidance for this legislation arises. Here in the US at least, lobbyists (usually funded by trade groups) are able to fill that role and in some cases might be a net benefit.

What I want to know is -- is there a market for a "constituent pro-bono consultant"? I don't want to become a career politician (not even part-time), but I would be willing to consult with legislators on technical matters without compensation. I won't buy my representatives lunch or even coffee, but I'd be willing to try and be a balance against the trade groups for the sake of the people.

reply


Great!

I get the appeal of non-career politicians voted into office, but I'd much rather take reasonable, well-educated scientists than the opposite.

reply


There's a lot of politics in science, so these people have a fair share of experience i would guess.

reply


Great? Angela Merkel, Maragaret Thatcher, Frauke Petry. Whatever your political persuasion there is, i'm sure at least one of those you would not describe as 'great'

reply


I'm not sure what your point is, regardless of my view on those examples.

It wasn't an emphatic "This is great in every single scenario", but I very much think that it has a much larger chance of being great than the alternative, which is the long form of what I wrote.

reply


I think tech people should be doing this too.

reply


You say that, but take a look at the HN thread on Peter Thiel's prospective gubernatorial campaign[0]. It's needless to say the idea of a Thiel governorship was not very popular.

This isn't to say the criticism found there is unreasonable, just that it's not special. People in science and people in tech can get involved in politics, but most of the political issues out there are not scientific or technological so support for them will break down on ideological lines, not technocratic ones. The case of Peter Thiel isn't special, i.e. a conservative member of the tech community would not prefer Richard Stallman to Marco Rubio, just as a progressive member of the tech community would not prefer Peter Thiel to Jerry Brown.

If you want technocracy, I would suggest encouraging tech-minded folks to move to the public sector rather than run for office. Personally I would oppose that, as I think most tech talent would be somewhat wasted there.

[0] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13401358

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: