Don’t Tell Your Friends They’re Lucky (nautil.us)
I think this touches upon one of the biggest weaknesses of the current economic system. We systematically waste the human capability of millions of people because the system essentially randomly gives much better opportunity to some over others. Meritocracy somewhat exists but mostly to the extent that people can maximize the opportunity they've drawn as their lot in life.

I like the idea of Basic Income, but it's a somewhat limited solution to capping how far down someone can fall in society - what would really supercharge a future economy is opening up avenues to truly distributing equal opportunity. Wealth inequality suppresses this strongly, when people receive better margin of income over the absolute minimum economic allocation of their wages, they can then allocate their own wealth from their personal outlook in multiple ways - including starting businesses which may change the world.

We systematically waste the human capability of millions of people because the system essentially randomly gives much better opportunity to some over others.

We don't do anything. The nature of reality is that there is not equal distribution of [anything]. The universe is a dynamical system - portions of the system will through probability always get stuck at local/global minima.

Ok sure, it could be rephrased as

  we systematically fail to develop the full human capacity of millions of people
and make the same point.

At the risk of sounding too Paul Graham, how much of what you're talking about is due to poverty more than inequality?

wouldn't poverty largely be a product of inequality?

In the current system, yes, properly implemented, UBI would end poverty in America while still allowing for massive inequality. It sets a floor, not a ceiling.

Poverty and inequality are two sides of the same coin.

Massive inequality is driven not by productivity but by compounding debt and other forms of rent-seeking. This always spirals out of control eventually leading to poverty, default or both.

Absolutely right, but it's important to be aware of why it always spirals out of control: it's because part of people's decision making is based on their expectations about the future, and part of those expectations are the result of the societal rules that are in place at the time. So people get used to planning, for example, on the basis that they can expect an annualized 8% return from the market. It has been that way for decades, so why should it not continue to be that way? Well, the reason is that it cannot continue to be that way. An 8% return is not sustainable. Exponential growth is never sustainable in the long run. Even if we colonize the stars at the speed of light with 100% efficiency, that only allows quadratic growth in the long run.

So when we start to hit the limits of growth, one of two things can happen. Either everyone accepts that things are slowing down and agrees to accept less than they were expecting based on the exponential projections, or some people don't accept this and use their political power to change the rules so that they can continue to live according to their expectations, which necessarily comes at the expense of everyone else at that point.

To transition from a period of exponential growth back to sub-exponential growth or even steady state requires a degree of cooperation that is very difficult to achieve in human societies.

>but it's a somewhat limited solution to capping how far down someone can fall in society

That's welfare's job. UBI is to provide a living wage when its not possible or difficult to do so (depressed areas, automation taking jobs, etc).

As a social safety net UBI does nothing welfare doesn't, and in most cases does worse. Welfare can be controlled via food stamps that stop people from wasting their money on alcohol, cigarettes, lottery tickets, and casinos. UBI is just a cash handout which absolutely go to those things and drugs. Forcing people to spend responsibly is not solves with UBI. A practical UBI would be more like food stamps on steriods than actual money.

>including starting businesses which may change the world.

If the government guaranteed me $100k a year I wouldn't work. I mean I'd "work" but at being a rock musician or comic book artist or a non-practical technical pursuit. I think UBI would lead to leisure lifestyles, not nose-to-the-grind business stuff that we're used to in the startup world. Look at the rich who live off their investments or trust fund kids. Sure a few engage the business world and do interesting things, but its mostly do nothing lifestyles of learning to paint, kinda sorta finishing that phd, being an 'author' or 'photographer', etc.

Debating the actual importance of luck seems a lot less important than developing the proper attitude towards luck.

Pretending luck doesn't exist can lead to arrogance and a lack of empty for people who haven't succeeded. On the other hand, believing that luck controls everything can lead to fatalism.

It might seem best to find a happy medium, but being wishy washy about this whole thing just gives you opportunities to blame your own failure on circumstances outside your control, while continuing to take credit for success. In the general case, looking for balance between opposing ideologies makes no guarantee that you'll walk away with the best parts of both instead of the worst.

In practice, it's probably best to drop the determinism/indeterminism dichotomy completely and just focus directly on the desired end attitudes.

On a side note, the reason American society is obsessed with meritocracy has nothing to do with a belief about the nature of luck. Denying luck as the path to success is just a way to make people work harder.

> lack of empty

I believe you mean "lack of empathy"

My father and I have somewhat productive political conversations: He's fiscally conservative, I tend towards the liberal side of the scale.

Drilling in to find what we really disagree about, it seems to boil down to two concepts: (1) I view success as a matter of luck that your effort can make better or worse. He views effort as the single most important deciding factor in success in life (2) I'm willing to tolerate an amount of "unfairness" in people getting help they "don't deserve", while he finds this very offensive.

I honestly feel that if considered luck to be a larger factor and effort to be a lesser factor, his political stances would change pretty dramatically. (same applies to me in reverse). I wonder how much the social willingness to accept luck as a factor impacts popular political positions. (Perhaps not much, as the author in the article promotes a consumption tax, which is generally seen as more regressive)

I think the disagreement is even more fundamental than that. Even if you consider luck to be a major factor in determining success, there's still the question of what the government should reward.

I'm socially and fiscally liberal, but I don't think it's absurd to think that the government should reward hard work even though luck is more important. It just so happens that you can motivate people to work harder, and can't motive people to be luckier.

But should you reward a hard working mediocre achiever the same as a not as hard working but gifted high achiever?

Then rewarding achievement is sort of pointless, giving help to those who need the least of it.

Maybe instead progress should be rewarded?

Government can certainly mitigate the effects of luck while simultaneously rewarding effort.

I agree. I talk with a number of business owners in a more traditionally conservative industry (agriculture). Many of them feel that America's problem is that we let people "get off the hook" for not "putting the work and smarts into something" like "we do." Many of these people are quite smart and run their business extremely well, and put in long hours, though many of them inherited businesses, or at least knowledge and support about a particular line of business.

Their view appears to be heavily reliant on meritocratic outcomes, which of course assigns a low weight to luck. I would think that this world view would not be supported by a higher weighting to luck, but I do not know if the low assignment to luck is a result of cognitive dissonance with respect to their own hard work and long hours to sustain their success.

We systematically waste the human capability of millions of people because the system essentially randomly gives much better opportunity to some over others.

Why can't you both be right? In my experience I've seen a lot of lucky failures because they had no work ethic. I've also seen a lot of hard working amazing people fail because they weren't lucky.

"Luck favors the prepared [mind]" is the perfect middle ground on your positions.

I'm willing to tolerate an amount of "unfairness" in people getting help they "don't deserve", while he finds this very offensive.

To be fair, you both are willing to tolerate unfairness, the difference is likely from where that unfairness originates.

The liberal view of this issue may have the virtue of being correct, but it's very counterproductive from the individual's standpoint.

I know that the ideology espoused on sites such as dailykos.com were very detrimental to personal drive and success in my college years of 18-22.

That ideology kept pounding home the idea of the unfairness of the economy, of the lower share of the pie allocated to labor vs capital and the increasing inequality of American society.

All of those things were true no doubt, but they were not useful for someone who had been hacking since 4th grade.

I file it under bad luck that the same people that had a correct analysis and opposition to the great mistake of that time, the Iraq invasion and occupation, also had such a neurotic and self-limiting and destructive view towards work, productivity and the modern economy, and that I was too inexperienced in the ways of the world at the time to understand this very important concept.

You're right if you assume that people don't work as hard when they're pessimistic. People (like me) who work harder when they are pessimistic, however, certainly benefitted from the liberal view.

I would tend to favor your father's position; I'm a libertarian. I put in the context of some are our industries brightest and best have had some remarkable ideas and luck but how many times did it take them to get there? Like an old Ted Turner story about his smart quotes and the remarks of just how many bad ones it took to get there.

the issue with this in society is the ability of people to have enough bad outcomes to arrive at the good one. can we level that playing field or do we first need to find out why so many don't have the drive to try? Do we discourage people too early in life, do we give some the excuse they need to not try?

Veil of ignorance. There's a significant part of the upper end (wealth wise) of the population that like our classist society just the way it is, or maybe that it should be more classist. Everything should be a rent, there should be no public lands, everything is to be exploited, and if you're on the short end of the stick it's just unfair. Or the more extreme versions of this, higher class folk have better money, better ideas, better genes, make and sell better things. They are better than others. Democracy and socialism are threats to these notions.

It's certainly true that you need to be very lucky to become a billionaire - generating wealth at that level usually involves tremendous numbers of other people loving whatever business you have decided to create. But if you're reasonably intelligent, at least in the US, it's quite possible to become a millionaire without much luck, through decades of hard work and discipline.

Examples: software engineers at large companies that stick around for decades (usually through options), doctors (at least specialists, such as cardiologists and anesthesiologists), and lawyers that go to the best schools and are able to land jobs at top-flight firms. Even tradesmen that stick to their craft, such as master electricians or plumbers, can quite reasonably expect to achieve millionaire status over the course of their lifetime assuming that they manage their money well.

So yes, luck plays a huge role in the creation of enormous sums of wealth. But if you live in a country with abundant economic opportunity such as the US, there's no reason to be poor unless you have been extremely unlucky (health problems, accidents, etc have befallen you), you are unwilling to work, or you've made extremely poor life/financial decisions.

Then why is poverty concentrated geographically in inner-cities and rural areas instead of evenly spread out? Obviously location and environment affect opportunity, including the perception that breaking out of poverty is even possible to begin with.

Progressive consumption tax is ridiculous. It requires your tax rate at the point of sale to be dependent on all your purchases to that point in time. That's just not practical. Or it may require every purchase you make to be recorded for tax-time when you then pay the taxes. Either way it requires the government to know every purchase you make, or at least the price. This is not something anyone should want.

There are three mechanisms for implementing a progressive consumption tax outlined here[1] and none of them involve keeping track of all purchases. I would imagine that Robert Frank also has a sane proposal.

1: https://www.cato.org/publications/cato-online-forum/move-pro...

One way to implement a consumption tax is to measure everyone's income and then subtract out whatever they've saved in the bank or otherwise invested.

That doesn't mean such a tax is not ridiculous for other reasons, though.

Also it encourages hoarding and less spending of the upper class, which is a major economic problem in it's own right.

There are other approaches though – you could charge a sales tax for all purchases and institute a universal rebate, which would have the same effect with the addition that people underneath the spending threshold would have an effective negative sales tax rate.

That still requires keeping track of all purchases.

Why? You could just provide an scaling rebate based on income and average spending. Or a flat rebate for anyone under an income threshold.

Maybe I wasn't clear – rebate doesn't need to be connected to purchase amount. A flat, fixed-value rebate serves a similar purpose if it is appropriately set, and individuals who don't meet a particular threshold will receive more money through rebate than they pay in sales tax.

Only the consumer needs to do so in this case, not the government, and if you don't keep track of your own purchases, no problem, you just don't get the rebate.

Maybe I'm naive, but I don't think any one denies the role luck plays in one's success or not. However, to completely discard effort and determination is selling everyone short. I'm running a successful company partially because of "luck", I happened to start it at the perfect time, but also because I pour every ounce of money and time I have into it. My nights and weekends don't exist. Some people aren't willing to put in the time to turn luck into success.

Telling people that success is just a matter of luck will only reinforce the thoughts of unsuccessful people to believe they're "unlucky". You are able to make own luck to an extent.

Just like when people are trying to sell you something, they call it an "investment"; people trying to implement government spending programs call it "spreading opportunity".

Some government programs really do spread opportunity, but that requires close examination and criticism; I don't just buy into it because a politician calls it opportunity. Is college an opportunity? It can be a huge opportunity to get ahead in life; but it can also just subsidize a partying lifestyle and a phony major for four years. It depends on the college, the student, and the structure of the opportunity.

It's hard to tell the difference between spreading opportunity and spreading results. It often requires looking at the details, measuring along the way, and it is often different for different people.

Yeah, probably one of the strongest arguments for both Progressive Tax and Basic Income is that the current system is deeply broken, and despite doing a lot of good, carries a solid amount of waste along the way.

I do think it's important to remember that a lot of mess of social spending programs happened, at some point, for good reason. You can give everyone $12k/year, but it won't take long for people in SF to ask for an extra housing subsidy to counteract real estate prices, followed soon by rallies against eugenics when lower income Americans don't get extra children subsidized.

I'm not at all against social spending, or necessarily against any of it's alternatives, but as a software engineer, I sometimes have difficulty remembering that problems like this don't exist in a closed system and resist top-down design.

It's not just that it creates financial waste. Phony opportunities are dead ends that take other opportunities off the table.

If you have only a few plausible opportunities, you are likely to make them count. If you have a hundred but 50 are phony, you will waste your time, feel entitled to results (hey, I went to college, I deserve a good job!), and become discouraged.

>> It can be a huge opportunity to get ahead in life; but it can also just subsidize a partying lifestyle and a phony major for four years. It depends on the college, the student, and the structure of the opportunity.

Agreed but that really is like an investment. Typical returns investors are looking for are 10x their investment with over 90% ending up losing money.

With allowing people an opportunity to go to college who want to, you probably get 1 in 10 or even 1 in 100 that might end up bring more opportunity and economic benefits than all the others combined. Just like investment in companies.

The problem is people focus on the failures and not the successes or the dim spots and not the bright ones, same thing happens when you talk about welfare, healthcare and others, we focus on the failures not the successes.

I guess it is a glass half full or glass half open sort of thing. I tend to think that people that get an opportunity that they might not have otherwise had, do very well or try to and have some responsibility to make good on that help. On the flipside, a bunch of entitled kids get the benefits and may not have the same drive to do good in life as they haven't seen the bad enough.

There might be 9 out of 10 opportunities squandered but just one has to be successful that can pay for the others and make the others worthwhile. It is good to criticize but also may not be something that is obvious in the short term regarding success rates.

Luck plays a factor into the outcomes quite heavily but lack of opportunity usually ends how we expect it, better to have some chance of improvement than none.

> It's hard to tell the difference between spreading opportunity and spreading results.

That's because having an opportunity at time t+1 is a result at time t.

You can't spread opportunity without spreading results.

It's a dynamic system and everything depends on everything else. Of course.

But some people have the opportunity at time t-10, another at t-9, ..., t, and then still have no results at time t+1.

Or, labelling a huge category like "college" as an opportunity ignores the details about how good of an opportunity it is versus other things that could be done eith those resources.

This topic always reminds me of a line of pg's that's been stuck in my head for 7 years: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=1621768.

"It takes 10 years to achieve overnight success."

http://www.inc.com/empact/why-successful-people-take-10-year...

I'm a strong determinist. Effort, hard work and skill is irrelevant (any relevance comes from the fact that you're already in your statistical band for expected success and are trying to maximize within that). I believe most of your success is determined before you even take one step on this planet. Step one is acknowledging the truth: your initial circumstances dictate your future. Once this is acknowledged, we as a species can begin focusing on making the initial conditions ideal for everyone.

Note: I am not saying you shouldn't work hard. I am just saying that it's not doing as much as you think. Individual examples of success (I've done decently despite two parents who didn't finish elementary school, live in inner city, etc) are not of relevance for planning the future of the human race. The world is chaotic, so there will be outliers in spite of the "determinist property" of the world.

Parents' own desperation to "set their children up" for success is anecdotal confirmation of this fact.

---

Some examples:

Socioeconomic status v. Education http://www.apa.org/pi/ses/resources/publications/education.a...

Health v. Education http://www.nber.org/digest/mar07/w12352.html

Health v. Socioeconomic Status http://www.apa.org/pi/ses/resources/publications/work-stress...

Parent education v. child long term success https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2853053/

Skin color v. attractiveness http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0095798405278341

Height v. success http://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/health-and-families/...

Weight (at birth) v. success http://ns.umich.edu/new/releases/5882

Attractiveness v. success https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/games-primates-play/201...

Gender v. success https://www.historians.org/publications-and-directories/pers...

Eye color v. alcoholism http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0191886900...

Geography v. socioeconomic success http://www.cid.harvard.edu/archive/andes/documents/bgpapers/...

I would rather believe in Existentialism. I come from a very poor background. Much of my childhood friends are either dead, in prison or working minimum wage. If I would have "acknowledged" the truth, like most of them did, I would have ended in the same position.

Humans are not animals. We can evolve of our own free will. Statistics do not apply at the individual level.

And what caused you to not acknowledge the so called truth. Determinism implies that even this acknowledgment was beyond your control, even though you feel like it wasn't.

I do accept that there is some "determinism" in life. You do not choose the game, you do not choose the board and you do not choose the pieces.

However, you are playing the game. To say that you have no control and that the game is playing itself is to have "mauvaise foi".

Life might limit your options but only you can make choices.

To wait until life cuts out all options but one is not letting life make choices for you. It's deceiving yourself. No choices are made, options are simply slowly getting removed from you. That's not having no freedom, that's not acting on your own freedom.

Hardcore existentialists will even say that the act of not acting on your own freedom is an act of freedom itself. You are free to let life take all options from you.

May I quote from Jean-Paul Sartre?

"What is meant here by saying that existence precedes essence? It means that, first of all, man turns up, appears on the scene, and, only afterwards, defines himself. If man, as the existentialist conceives him, is indefinable, it is because at first he is nothing. Only afterward will he be something, and he himself will have made what he will be."

I believe I understand the arguments against freewill, but that doesn't answer the question of why people fighting for purpose and meaning.

> Step one is acknowledging the truth: your initial circumstances dictate your future. Once this is acknowledged, we as a species can begin focusing on making the initial conditions ideal for everyone.

The "we as a species can begin focusing on..." part seems to be framed like a choice. But if the choices of the species as a whole are the weighted sum of the choices of the individuals comprising it, and if the individual choices are strictly determined, then the future of the species is strictly determined too (that is, it is the result of society's strongly determined responses to a chaotic environment).

And I'm not saying it isn't (I don't know one way or the other). Just curious if this is what you meant.

There's no way to know what the outcome is until the end. Perhaps all of our suffering is necessary for us to realize something akin to what I said, and then we'll all be elevated.

Also, yes, I do believe our species future is determined. Since no one knows the future, all we can do is hope. Some people think determinism gives rise to fatalism, but I think the opposite -- determinism means everything matters but you (I do see that there's a contradiction here).

There's little downside. I guess we could improve the initial conditions of everyone for nothing :/ [1]

[1] http://www.gocomics.com/joelpett/2009/12/13/

> Note: I am not saying you shouldn't work hard.

What you are saying is that there is no 'should'. But then again, you couldn't have helped but say that...

(I am assuming by 'strong determinist' you mean 'hard determinist', that is the non-compatibilist view that free will is an illusion. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hard_determinism)

When you say "determinist" do you mean in the physical sense or some abstract social sense? Because if you mean in the physical sense, that has no bearing whatsoever on the role of hard work.

Sure it does.

Physics -> (Chemistry -> Biology -> Physiology -> Psychology) -> Ability -> Success.

Shouldn't the arrow that connects psychology to ability also pass through factors like effort, hard work and skill, if you expand that connection? Doesn't that imply the opposite of what you said? That effort, hard work and skill do cause success, but they just aren't the "ultimate" cause, whatever that means?

Yeah, I don't think the article is trying to make a claim about the existence of physical causality, it's about what attitude we ought to take to take.

Maybe. The article is talking about luck, without talking about what exactly "luck" is. If luck is defined as favorable circumstances, then the article really is talking about initial conditions cascading into good opportunities. I believe talking about the good opportunities without talking about the conditions that gave rise to them is harmful. It creates the illusion that you can just create the good opportunities without the appropriate conditions.

I am anti-determinist and Soren Kierkegaard (founder of existentialist thought) so inspired me that I named my son Soren. The fight between the two parties of thought is huge and bigger then Windows vs OS X.

> Jean-Paul Sartre:

"What is meant here by saying that existence precedes essence? It means that, first of all, man turns up, appears on the scene, and, only afterwards, defines himself. If man, as the existentialist conceives him, is indefinable, it is because at first he is nothing. Only afterward will he be something, and he himself will have made what he will be."

Society sees luck in terms of fairness. This article used the word fair or fairness zero times. Fairness is a HUGE issue in deterministic thought especially dealing with how we perceive others around us.

Ben Franklin has a great line on this topic - "Diligence is the mother of good luck."

The author illustrates this major point with an example of the "TOP" cellist in the world:

"One [cellist] earns eight or nine figures a year while the cellist who is almost as good is teaching music lessons to third graders in New Jersey somewhere. . . The person who is eventually successful got there by defeating thousands, maybe tens of thousands, of rivals in competitions that started at an early age. . . [but] the luckiest one . . [is] that person who is going to win the contest most of the time."

EG - you need to put in the hours of preparation & subject yourself to competition of the highest order to even have a chance at being the "luckiest" in your field.

This just pushes the question back one step. How many people have the opportunity to buy a cello at a young enough age to practice enough hours to become the best?

I'm not saying it always ends in luck, actually I just don't think this is the right line of reasoning. Frank's point is about the importance of luck in the real world, but also about taking the appropriate attitude towards it. As weird as it might sound, those two points aren't necessarily related.

"luck" is not a good choice as a word here. They mean something like a chaotic event that ended up being positive to them.

Also, just waiting for such a positive chaotic event to happen to you, is probably not the best strategy.

If you make good social interactions that you maintain, then those positive chaotic events are more likely to come your way.

> "luck" is not a good choice as a word here. They mean something like a chaotic event that ended up being positive to them.

Isn't that what most people mean by "luck"?

There is a pretty good book that addresses some of the business aspects of this... "Competing Against Luck" by David Duncan and Clayton Christiansen (the same guy who wrote "The Innovator's Dilemma"). I'm not done with it yet but so far it goes into some interesting detail about how to reframe everything people pay for as jobs... and that building successful business is about understanding the job to be done and mastering it.

I've read the book and the title still makes no sense to me. I was expecting a book about how to 'rectify'(in the electrical engineering sense) chaos in business.

It seems like "Jobs That Need Doing" or "Products Have Jobs Too" would have been much better titles for the book.

Not super related but I cant resist. The guy in the article looks almost EXACTLY like Steve Jobs.

Yea, glad I'm not the only one thought saw that. Maybe they used the wrong stock image? :-P

Standard urban/casual intellectual uniform.

I think a lot of people are emotionally unable to deal with a world that is as dramatically unfair as ours is, so they fall back to the childish notion that people who have fallen on hard times deserve it and successful people controlled their own destiny to get there, because the alternative is too uncomfortable to think about.

Yeah, that's probably part of it, but remember also that the people controlling narratives are by definition in power, and that people in power have strong incentives to justify their position.

I'm not sure what you're getting at, do you mean the ends justify the means?

Oh, not actually.

I just mean that people have benefited from the existing system will naturally be incentivized to legitimize it. In this case, that entails promoting the narrative that we live in a meritocratic society where talent and hard work rises to the top.

A lot of people? I doubt it, otherwise we wouldn't have such widespread use of "you're so lucky!".

That's true, but I think of people saying "You're so lucky!" in the same way that I think of people asking "How are you?". There isn't any actual meaning behind it, it's just the airy rituals of small talk.

Just curious what is your definition of fair?

It's evolving as I learn more on this topic but I think you could pick almost any demographic trait and find easy evidence of unfairness (race, gender [especially for people who don't fit into a culturally imposed gender binary], age, etc)

A common argument I've seen relating to fairness is that "government/society should ensure equality of opportunity, not equality of outcome" but we don't even do that:

"Are Emily and Greg More Employable than Lakisha and Jamal? A Field Experiment on Labor Market Discrimination": http://www.nber.org/papers/w9873

"Black people twice as likely to be charged with drugs possession": https://www.theguardian.com/world/2013/aug/21/ethnic-minorit...

"Seeing the poor cuts support for a tax on the rich - Visual reminders of poverty do not make make people more sympathetic to the poor." http://arstechnica.com/science/2017/01/encounters-with-poor-...

Instead of developing empathy, we cultivate and celebrate ruthlessness. In my opinion, the widespread lack of empathy is the root of most societal ills.

And these examples and opinions are just about the developed world (obviously, similar forms of them exist in all societies). Imagine the "luck" and "opportunities" you would have if you happened to be born into an impoverished nation or conflict area.

Frank is a terrific writer and his books are excellent (rare for an economist).

Any other recommendations?

I enjoy reading Dan Ariely but ended up feeling like a lot of his studies ended up veering into anecdotes and then overgeneralization.

Debt The First 5,000 Years

It's the most influential non-fiction book I've ever read.

A lot of this "luck" can be traced back very easily to causes like "had two parents who gave a damn" or "had enough to eat eat growing up." The people pushing this narrative that you're not really responsible for your failure / success want it both ways. They want to make you admit that you benefit from living in a peaceful stable society with infrastructure, while also not wanting to hold parents accountable for having too many kids too early, or admit that impact that divorce has on young children. It always comes down to pushing some narrative that is meant to justify further state intrusion into our lives and the dismantling of the family unit, all with pseudo-scientific (see "the gray sciences") justifications and emotional appeals. Spare me the bullshit, I aint buying it.

EDIT -

Looking for another example of this obvious propaganda? Try the latest episode of RadioLab:

http://www.radiolab.org/story/radiolab-presents-media-busted...

