Artificial intelligence predicts when heart will fail
bbc.com
13 points
by
happy-go-lucky
40 minutes ago
2 comments
favorite
aibottle
9 minutes ago
I really hope that more ML/AI research is directed into health care and scientific research. Don't waste your energy on selling ads guys!
deepnotderp
0 minutes ago
Will never happen. As a ml researcher, I'd absolutely love to apply ml to Healthcare but the data simply isn't there. Big companies will never release the data. Government intervention is needed,but that won't happen with the new administration...
