Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Artificial intelligence predicts when heart will fail (bbc.com)
13 points by happy-go-lucky 40 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





I really hope that more ML/AI research is directed into health care and scientific research. Don't waste your energy on selling ads guys!

reply


Will never happen. As a ml researcher, I'd absolutely love to apply ml to Healthcare but the data simply isn't there. Big companies will never release the data. Government intervention is needed,but that won't happen with the new administration...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: