Ask HN: How do you offer your startup employees 100% health insurance?

Hey all! Coming from one startup to another and trying to assist with growth and recruiting. We really would like to offer 100% paid health insurance (100% employee, and possibly couple/family, but likely a percentage of couple/family.) When speaking to brokers/PEO's I've been advised that if we offer 100% it becomes a non-contributory plan, and ALL employees must enroll. We were planning on offering a salary stipend if they didn't need it, but seems with 100% that's not possible. Has anyone run into this? How do you offer your employees 100% insurance without redundantly paying for it for those who don't actually need it (i.e. on spouses' plan, etc.) Thanks so much!