|Ask HN: How do you offer your startup employees 100% health insurance?
22 points by adntigger710 54 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 23 comments | favorite
|Hey all!
Coming from one startup to another and trying to assist with growth and recruiting. We really would like to offer 100% paid health insurance (100% employee, and possibly couple/family, but likely a percentage of couple/family.) When speaking to brokers/PEO's I've been advised that if we offer 100% it becomes a non-contributory plan, and ALL employees must enroll. We were planning on offering a salary stipend if they didn't need it, but seems with 100% that's not possible. Has anyone run into this? How do you offer your employees 100% insurance without redundantly paying for it for those who don't actually need it (i.e. on spouses' plan, etc.) Thanks so much!
You might be better off stating the fixed amount you will contribute for each "class" (employee only, employee + spouse, employee + family). That will give you some leeway in the future if costs get out of control.
