Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: How do you offer your startup employees 100% health insurance?
22 points by adntigger710 54 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 23 comments | favorite
Hey all!

Coming from one startup to another and trying to assist with growth and recruiting. We really would like to offer 100% paid health insurance (100% employee, and possibly couple/family, but likely a percentage of couple/family.) When speaking to brokers/PEO's I've been advised that if we offer 100% it becomes a non-contributory plan, and ALL employees must enroll. We were planning on offering a salary stipend if they didn't need it, but seems with 100% that's not possible. Has anyone run into this? How do you offer your employees 100% insurance without redundantly paying for it for those who don't actually need it (i.e. on spouses' plan, etc.) Thanks so much!






Be careful. Insurance premiums have been rising at a crazy rate. I own my own company, so I see the all-in cost. It's a "gold plan", so at the high end, but the cost for one employee plus their family has risen from $1200/month to $2200/month over a span of 6 years. Not kidding...$2200/month. I was well into my mid 20's before I even grossed $2200/month, total.

You might be better off stating the fixed amount you will contribute for each "class" (employee only, employee + spouse, employee + family). That will give you some leeway in the future if costs get out of control.

reply


In a company of about 40 we saw the same. Costs went up when ACA was expected pass and has been going up pretty rapidly since. Insurance rep mentioned ACA legislation as the reason. Whether true or not I haven't verified.

reply


A lot of them said that at the time. They added a clause that said you couldn't blame the ACA unless you could prove it was the ACA's fault, and they all quit blaming it.

reply


This predates the ACA, for what it's worth: in a third of the 10 years prior to ACA, California's small group market saw double-digit increases.

reply


Yes, but in that time "double-digit" meant 1X%. Now it has been 3X% growth year-over-year.

reply


One way to do this is to setup an HRA (Health Reimbursement Arrangement). The most common way to do this is to buy cheap high-deductible insurance plans, then setup a tax-advantaged account with which you can reimburse employees for eligible medical expenses out of (in your case, you could choose to pay out 100% of expenses before they hit the insurance deductible). There are a lot of different ways to do this, but the way to set it up is to contact a third party administrator to do the administration for you (depending on the size of your company it's usually somewhere in the range of $5-$15 / employee / month to manage the administration). I believe there are significant tax advantages to this approach as well, but I'm less familiar with that area.

If you PM me your general location, I can probably give you a few companies to contact in your area who do this sort of arrangement.

reply


I wasn't really aware this was an issue, but I guess in the US it is, seems like countries with free healthcare ( like where I am, New Zealand ) should have a Startup Visa program where people can come here and do a startup.

reply


Access to a free/dirt-cheap universal healthcare service is one of the relatively few upsides of launching a company in a country other than the US. Or to phrase that as a somewhat flippant answer to the question, "we did it by being in Australia".

reply


You pay higher taxes in Australia which probably offsets the cost of the "free" health insurance you receive.

reply


I receive 99% coverage and wife/kids get 50%. At 99% the cost to me is so minimal it doesn't matter.

reply


The fasecious answer is to startup in a company with universal healthcare

reply


Ask your proposed insurer about exemptions for demonstrating proof of primary insurance from another source. Most often, the 100% rule applies to "100% of participants eligible to receive coverage" and already receiving coverage from another source--like Medicare or an employer plan from a spouse--makes someone "ineligible."

(FWIW, the 100% rule is to avoid adverse selection where the employee will not sign up until becoming ill, so the plan receives no premiums from the employer. I've also heard that some insurers do it to avoid potential liability if a person does try to make a claim on the grounds that no reasonable individual would intentionally decline "free" insurance from his or her employer.)

reply


Pay 99%, or whatever the maximum is. Then if you really want to, make up the difference with bonuses.

However: there isn't much of a difference between giving people the option of having the company pay 100% and taking the cash, and paying for the coverage themselves. The only real advantage is that the insurance premium is not subject to payroll taxes (but it still counts as taxable income so they still have to pay income tax on it -- EDIT: this turns out to be wrong. See child comments.)

reply


"Health insurance is not taxable income, even if your employer pays for it"

Source: http://finance.zacks.com/health-insurance-benefits-considere...

reply


You're right. I was looking at the IRS site:

https://www.irs.gov/businesses/small-businesses-self-employe...

but I didn't read it carefully enough. Health insurance is excluded. Sorry.

reply


We use Trinet (a PEO) and you can have different "classes" of plans that have different trigger points. For example, when you qualify (how many days later), how much % is contribution by the company vs the person and their dependents, etc.

reply


Find a broker that will help with your problem. We provide 100% coverage and as long as the employee has a waiver, we don't pay for them. A waiver could be spouse, their own insurance or parents insurance.

reply


Normal plan + reasonably allotted medical debit card to cover medical expenses is how some companies do it.

reply


Move them to Australia

reply


Charge some token amount like $1

reply


[flagged]


Young males certainly do have kids. You probably meant to say that they don't get pregnant, but that is not the same thing. Getting pregnant is neither necessary nor sufficient for having kids.

reply


edited

reply


It doesn't sound like that is what op is asking about. Seems like they want to fully cover everyone, but offer those who don't need it an alternative.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: