I find the fact that this blog refers to software engineering practices as if they apply to all engineering disciplines to be a little jarring and best and misleading at worst.
I wouldn't expect a mechanical engineering blog to have an article "Types of Engineers" that only discusses mechanical engineering.
I refuse to not call software an engineering discipline (I believe it is or at least strives to be) but even so I make sure to quantify my statements by putting the word "software" in-front of "engineer."
The way programmers tend to default "engineer" to meaning "software engineer" bothers me sometimes too. On the other hand, I wouldn't be surprised by a mechanical engineering blog doing the same thing. We all focus on our little corners of the world, and if software has it worse than mechanical it's just because mechanical engineers are forced to work with other disciplines more often. I'm pretty sure I've seen over- and under- engineers in mechanical work too, it's the same all over.
For whatever it's worth re: "engineering discipline", my feeling is that the parts of software engineering that really need to take their work very seriously mostly do. For example, the occasional articles on the NASA software that went into the space shuttle. On the flip side, if the mechanical engineers I worked with could build/test/release new designs the way software engineers can we would have been as sloppy and more. The reason physical things are more carefully designed is just that the edit/compile/test cycle is so much longer and more expensive, not that one is a "serious engineering discipline" and the other isn't.
I won't get into whether or not it's fair to call call "developers" "engineers", but I do make the distinction in the first paragraph that the article refers to software engineers. In addition, velocity, bug count, and lines of code are all software terms. I can't imagine anyone thinking this is referring to any other type of engineering.
No we don't need an interface for something that is not a plug-in or will never be released as a stand-alone library! Coding for a future that will never happen is a fools game and none of the real bosses will care unless the UI or something more tangible (performance?) changes drastically.
Too often business comes into the conversation with e.g. "We need a disaster recovery system" and no figures on desired RPO or RTO, no figures for what a minute's worth of business data, or a minute's worth of business activity costs or expected incidence or duration of outages from which even the True Engineer could derive suct figures. Too many organizations, when an individual engineering contributor starts asking questions about these business figures put on a face as if a dog started speaking to them instead of having answers.
It's somehow not seen as inevitable that we, in this vacuum of evidence, reach for all we have -- assumptions based on individual personal prejudice, or just whatever seems easy/fun/cool to implement.
Why should I do the effective thing when I don't get a bonus when the solution works, but I do get overtime pay (or reduced feature load in the sprint) when it fails?
Why should I do the simple thing when I could do the thing that I can put on my resumé and hope I can be a member of a team that either doesn't have a role called "Business Analyst" (because isn't that everyone's job?), or has such a role that actually performs analysis instead of just being a mouthpiece for management.
Sure, a good engineering manager will know this is what has happened, and will push for business to consider the economics of potential solutions and facilitate the decision to implement the solution with the lowest expected costs in the face of risks, but the common level of skill here, and all I've ever been privileged to work with can't process figures like these (everything is either unknown, a feeling, or - rarely - a single precise number, it is literally unthinkable to have a distribution of possible numbers or do maths on such figures), and won't notice their absence or seek them out.
Nonsense.
> However, an over-engineer can sometimes perform like an under-engineer or an engineer. Underperformance and overperformance could be influenced by a number of factors including work environment, context, intellectual horsepower, and even personal life.
I personally continue to write under-engineered and over-engineered code because there are so many internal and external factors that go into solving a problem.
In saying that there certainly was some accuracy in my career between under engineering early on, then over engineering later. Nowadays I usually get a good balance (though it often depends how the problem is communicated).
For example, Linus Torvalds is an excellent engineer. So in the Linux kernel, he understood the trade off between modularity and simplicity/performance. That's why he did not choose microkernel architecture. He also understood that device drivers often require weird changes due to hardware evolution, that's why he decided against having too many abstraction layers in drivers (which would be better according to DRY rule).
Similarly, in Git, he decided not to use delta format to store changes. This takes more disk space (which is cheap today), but gives improved performance. Again, he understood the trade off, and concluded that performance is more valuable than disk space saved.
Maybe saying the same thing over and over again has merit to nail in the idea but eventually it becomes stale.
You can certainly categorise people as well as rats. Some rats are faster / slower, (not-)curious, low/high-energy. Same with people.
