The outlook for Bay Area startup space in 2017 (techcrunch.com)
24 points by jtbed 2 hours ago





Spending that much on rent for a starting company, is just completely ludicrous.

I've said for a long time that if investors insist on only funding Bay Area companies they should just skip the middleman and cut checks directly to real estate owners and speculators.

To be a little pedantic here, the numbers quoted here are San Francisco numbers, not "Bay Area" numbers. With just a quick check, I found considerably cheaper commercial lease rates in Mountain View.

Seriously, they should just become real estate investors. They get paid in all the funds funneled into startups, and the circle of life is complete.

