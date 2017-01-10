Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
The outlook for Bay Area startup space in 2017
(
techcrunch.com
)
24 points
by
jtbed
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
overcast
18 minutes ago
Spending that much on rent for a starting company, is just completely ludicrous.
reply
api
12 minutes ago
I've said for a long time that if investors insist on only funding Bay Area companies they should just skip the middleman and cut checks directly to real estate owners and speculators.
reply
alarge
2 minutes ago
To be a little pedantic here, the numbers quoted here are San Francisco numbers, not "Bay Area" numbers. With just a quick check, I found considerably cheaper commercial lease rates in Mountain View.
reply
overcast
2 minutes ago
Seriously, they should just become real estate investors. They get paid in all the funds funneled into startups, and the circle of life is complete.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply