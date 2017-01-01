Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Launch HN: Simple Habit (YC W17) – Spotify for Meditation
Hi, I’m Yunha Kim, founder of Simple Habit (https://www.simplehabitapp.com). We’re in the Winter 2017 batch of Y Combinator.

Simple Habit is a curated library of the best 5 minute meditations from the world’s leading teachers. It’s like Spotify for mindfulness and meditations.

I started Simple Habit because I used to be a perpetually stressed out banker in NYC, and I started meditating, and it changed my life. Happy to answer questions about the app, or about meditation in general.






Looks simple, great, like something I'd wanna use and later on when I fall into the habit possibly subscribe to. Buuuut, not available in my country. How come it isn't worldwide?

Now, I got a bunch of questions:

Why don't you link your instagram/twitter from the site? Had to google it which was "ugh" already.

How do you pick your teachers?

Why do you think you can take the piece of the big player's pie in this market?

What is your marketing strategy (if not secret)?

How well do you sync with calendars (can I put reminders in my Google calendar)?

How come you moved the focus from "keeping the streak" to "choose your meditation"?

Are teachers getting paid based on the number of plays, finishes, fixed rate or?

Congrats on launching and wish you all the best! Go kill it!

Also now that I've found your instagram, why the hell don't you post a 60 second meditation as an instagram video? That would be so awesome.

Hi Yunha,

The hardest part of meditation for me was building the habit. Every time I started to build a practice I either lost interest, had a hard time staying engaged, or simply stopped. What have you done from a dev or design standpoint to help your users build a habit around mindfulness?

Thanks for the AMA!

Do you plan do have meditation in multiple languages?

1. Is there any evidence that multiple teachers are better? If so, I'd love citations.

2. Is there evidence that situation-specific meditations are useful?

3. How much are the teachers paid, if at all?

4. What's the criteria for one being a "top mindfulness teacher"?

Hi, I’m Tim Brady, one of the partners at YC that works closely with Simple Habit. We funded Simple Habit because Yunha is a great founder. She is resourceful, energetic and has created a product that solves a problem she understands well. Happy to answer any questions as well.

"This item isn't avaible in your country" on the android play store.

Any plans to make the app available worldwide?

Hey there! Thanks for the question. While our mobile apps are not available in some non-English speaking countries, our web app (http://simplehabitapp.com/) is available worldwide. Try it out and let us know what you think!

Honestly, I don't think people would expect the meditations to be available in their native language and having at least access to english ones would be amazing.

I tried the headspace app for the free trial, and I liked it a lot, but I did not want to pay their price.

A friend tried transcendental meditation but the price for the course was pretty steep.

If I were to try your app, how does it compare to the others in terms of features and price?

Thanks for the question!

What sets Simple Habit apart is that

1) we are a multiple teacher platform instead of just one teacher. We bring top meditation and mindfulness teachers from all over the world and put them on one platform.

2) We focus on 5 minute meditations designed for busy people.

3) Our meditations are designed for different situations and moods so you can find meditations for just about any use cases. For instance, my favorites are meditation for before public speaking, before an important meeting, for going to bed.

We’re a freemium model and we have a LOT of free meditations available. You can find several months worth of free content so try them out first. If you like them and want to access to our premium meditations, then you can subscribe. We have three different pricing options: $11.99 a month, $99.99 a year, $299.99 for lifetime.

How did you settle on the five minute length for meditations?

Hi Yunha, are there any tangible (e.g. psychological) differences between guided/unguided meditation? What do you prefer more?

