Launch HN: Simple Habit (YC W17) – Spotify for Meditation

Simple Habit is a curated library of the best 5 minute meditations from the world’s leading teachers. It’s like Spotify for mindfulness and meditations.
I started Simple Habit because I used to be a perpetually stressed out banker in NYC, and I started meditating, and it changed my life. Happy to answer questions about the app, or about meditation in general.
Now, I got a bunch of questions:
Why don't you link your instagram/twitter from the site? Had to google it which was "ugh" already.
How do you pick your teachers?
Why do you think you can take the piece of the big player's pie in this market?
What is your marketing strategy (if not secret)?
How well do you sync with calendars (can I put reminders in my Google calendar)?
How come you moved the focus from "keeping the streak" to "choose your meditation"?
Are teachers getting paid based on the number of plays, finishes, fixed rate or?
Congrats on launching and wish you all the best! Go kill it!
Also now that I've found your instagram, why the hell don't you post a 60 second meditation as an instagram video? That would be so awesome.
reply