Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Bootstraping a slightly more secure laptop [video]
(
ccc.de
)
30 points
by
ianopolous
3 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
shade23
22 minutes ago
Slides ->
https://lab.dsst.io/slides/33c3/8314.html
Slides(pdf)->
https://lab.dsst.io/slides/33c3/slides/8314.pdf
reply
mrkgnao
1 hour ago
pinging 'dang and co, typo in title
reply
sandebert
1 hour ago
Does that even work? Have they got some code on the back end that alerts as soon as an admin name is mentioned? Or do you just assume they read everything? (Do they!?)
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply