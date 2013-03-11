It's just that some kernels fail to do this (or did in the past), probably because the direction-flag requirement is less well known and most programs won't crash if it's neglected.
First, I don't think that's true nowadays. The discussion points that this (not restoring DF) is a kernel bug and should be fixed:
https://lkml.org/lkml/2008/3/5/531
Second, the kernel tries to avoid doing too much work in the signal return code. It tries hard do _avoid_ heavy xsave and just preserve needed registers.
There was a similar discussion about restoring SS (segment stack) register in signal code:
First proposed by Bryan Ford:
https://lkml.org/lkml/2005/10/5/176
Then 10 years later by Andy Lutomirski:
https://lkml.org/lkml/2014/7/11/564
The gist: if you modify SS register in the signal handler you are screwed. The only way around it is to install a trampoline using "the famous dosbox iret hack" described here:
http://www.x86-64.org/pipermail/discuss/2007-May/009913.html
(sadly the site is down, can anyone find a mirror?)
https://randomascii.wordpress.com/2013/03/11/should-this-win...
And after reading that thread, I'm not as convinced as I was a few minutes ago that this was an obvious kernel issue. Yes, the kernel mismatched the published ABI, but callee-vs-caller save and setup is not always consistent, and for good reason.
E.g. registers are usually callee-save, since there are many registers and small functions use few of them. (This is what the kernel assumed.) But rarely-set/often-used flags (such as the flag in question) may make more sense as caller-save and even caller-setup, since this reduces save/setup overhead to only the cases where the flag is actually set. (This is what the ABI dictated and GCC assumed.)
[1] https://lkml.org/lkml/2008/3/5/306
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=9564975
I agree with colanderman; the kernel should be saving every register when the signal handler is entered.
