Everyday things on the web the EU Commission wants to make illegal (juliareda.eu)
I wonder how viable the EU is now. They've had so many tests and failed. They failed to have a unified front on the Iraq war. They failed to coherently respond to the migrant crisis resulting in many member states re-establishing border check points and even fences. They failed to provide any military deterrence to the Russian federation - NATO is still completely dominated by the US. And now they failed to persuade one of their most powerful members from leaving.

Co-operation between neighbours is a inherently a fairly good idea, but that doesn't mean the bureaucratic fustercluck of the EU is the only vehicle with which this can be accomplished.

>I wonder how viable the EU is now. They've had so many tests and failed. They failed to have a unified front on the Iraq war.

Why should they have a "unified front" in an irrelevant peripheral war?

>They failed to provide any military deterrence to the Russian federation

Because the "Russian federation" is a viable antagonist for EU?

If anything, the US overestimates how important its "shield" is, as if they are the calvary and EU some damsel in distress.

US involvement and NATO are mostly remnants of the Cold War, when USSR and its satellites in Eastern Europe was indeed a formidable antagonist for the European countries.

Russia is of little consequence in the European state of affairs/influence, and fundamentalism terrorism from the failed states is a mess the US created and/or fueled, and which European powers like France and UK could have handled 10 times better (and had, in the past).

The EU has been around for 50 years in evolving forms. It's easy to cherrypick failures, but the achievements ought to get some mention too.

After the fall of the Soviet Union, about twenty countries wanted to join the EU as soon as they could. Some like Serbia are still working to fulfill the entry criteria. Brexit does nothing to change that: Britain was always an exception with its recent imperialist past.

The EU institutions are often bureaucratic. Yet they offer more representation and individual freedom to small countries than does the American constitution, for example. Given the often conflicting requirements, many aspects of the EU work amazingly well.

>Britain was always an exception with its recent imperialist past

This is a joke, right? Ever heard of French Indochina, French Syria, or the Algerian War? Or how about the Belgian Congo? Or Spanish Morocco? All from the second half of the 20th century.

> NATO is still completely dominated by the US

That is how NATO was designed.

The handling of the immigrant crisis was a failure, but the other two issues have little or nothing to do with the EU. The EU is primarily an economic union, it is not and will never be a military one. After all there is the NATO already. Also the list of European NATO members is quite different than that of the EU.

Actually, with the UK out the EU might (finally?) turn into a military union at some point. The UK was the main force against going in that direction, in that the UK didn't want their foreign policy done by Brussels. The smaller roadblock that remains will be to convince the Nordic countries that flexing the EU's military muscle is OK for purposes other than strict humanitarian purposes (or France and - to a lesser extent - Southern Europe the other way around).

The current rules around military cooperation mean that it's opt-in and wouldn't so much be an 'EU military' as one might think of it.

Like many public officials that hold a 'digital' portfolio, Oettinger is completely unqualified to hold it.

This is the man who recently called Chinese people 'slant eyes' and now he's been promoted to another EU role to oversee budgetary matters. It dents your faith in the EU Commission when people like this can crawl to the top.

More on Oettinger: http://www.politico.eu/article/the-strange-successful-career...

Exit the EU and problem solved, as well as many other problems.

I wonder how the German OP is helped when Germany left the EU. What do we do with Oettinger? Tie him to a tree and hope someone feeds him from time to time? He is German, we'd have to take him with us!

Bullshit detector overload

Great job globalism shooting yourself in the foot.

