Ask HN: How you take notes?

* Preferred: On paper, with a pen. I can still write faster than I type. And I can doodle when the speaker is boring.
* In a text editor or word processor. That gives me spelling correction, lets me create bullets or numbering. And later I can copy and paste the notes into whatever the end-product might be (usually another word processing document).
I have two ways to take notes, depending on the context. One is to turn off my inner analyst and just write down what the speaker is saying: treat myself as a recorder. I don't try to evaluate or comment on the text unless my Muse insists. (e.g. "rest of the panel looks dubious" or "this seems like her key point") I do this when I have no idea how valuable the information or speaker might be, such as at a conference panel.
The other way to take notes is to listen for the meat of each person's message. That means I'm evaluating while I'm listening, and picking out the relevant bits from the speaker. (Blah blah blah but what really matters to this project is that everything is painted red blah blah) That's more appropriate when I'm in a team wherein I know who the players are and what they want. And especially where I know what I want.
...Is that what you're looking for?
