Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What do you use for access control to multiple databases?
1 point by iamwil 16 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
Data scientists often need access to a number of databases. But instead of giving them a username/password that they pass around to each other (resulting in a security risk), I'd want something where I can manage all the roles in one place.





Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: