Autovpn – Script to Create an OpenVPN Endpoint on AWS
bizzleDawg
3 minutes ago
For a simple openVPN set up I've used
https://github.com/Nyr/openvpn-install
with quite a lot of success. It's handy that it let's you add multiple users if you're using it in a commercial setting too.
pibefision
1 hour ago
Does anyone knows something similar but for DigitalOcean?
ath0
6 minutes ago
TrailOfBits' Algo:
https://github.com/trailofbits/algo
Also on EC2, Google and Azure. Also not OpenVPN (native IPSec).
subliminalpanda
1 hour ago
Try Streisand:
https://github.com/jlund/streisand
