Autovpn – Script to Create an OpenVPN Endpoint on AWS (github.com)
20 points by ergot 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





For a simple openVPN set up I've used https://github.com/Nyr/openvpn-install with quite a lot of success. It's handy that it let's you add multiple users if you're using it in a commercial setting too.

Does anyone knows something similar but for DigitalOcean?

TrailOfBits' Algo: https://github.com/trailofbits/algo

Also on EC2, Google and Azure. Also not OpenVPN (native IPSec).

Try Streisand: https://github.com/jlund/streisand

