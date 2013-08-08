Elixir has it all (well, almost). It's fast, it's compiled AND interpreted, it has a REPL, it has strong concurrency, reliability and scability backed into the VM. It has a simple and beautiful syntax. It has great tooling and is very well documented. The only thing you might miss is static typing.
I've been looking for my next programming language of choice after Ruby for almost 2 years now. Clojure was the closest I got to replacing Ruby, but now with Elixir it's just such an obvious choice.
If you haven't tried Elixir yet, PLEASE go and do it right now, you won't ever regret it.
reply
https://www.infoq.com/interviews/johnson-armstrong-oop
Then, my thesis supervisor said "But you're wrong, Erlang is extremely object oriented". He said object oriented languages aren't object oriented. I might think, though I'm not quite sure if I believe this or not, but Erlang might be the only object oriented language because the 3 tenets of object oriented programming are that it's based on message passing, that you have isolation between objects and have polymorphism.
Though I must said I am pretty happy with CLOS (Common Lisp Object System), in particular its generic functions.
Dude, Elixir compiles to BEAM, it's slow as hell. Have you ever compared its
processing speed with virtually anything else? It's not processing speed that
Erlang is sold about.
Fast at what?
From what I read, Elixir is very fast at I/O based tasks, especially when there is lots of blocking involved. For example orchestration layers that push data between various API's and/or handle many concurrent connections.
Languages that compile to the JVM like Scala or Clojure (or Java of course) will probably be faster for computation.
I see Elixir as being suitable for the same category of applications as nodejs.
[0] https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Z28SDd9bXcE
http://elixir-lang.org/getting-started/binaries-strings-and-...
[0] https://www.bignerdranch.com/blog/elixir-and-io-lists-part-2...
Erlang's normal "string" type is indeed a list of integers representing codepoints. Erlang also supports "bitstrings" or "binary strings", which are basically what most other languages would just call "strings", as a logical extension of its existing binary data syntax.
Elixir instead uses Erlang "bitstrings" as its default "string" type. Erlang integer-list-based "strings" are represented in Elixir by using single-quotes instead of double-quotes around such a string (or by just manipulating a list directly; Elixir will transparently convert a list of integers into an Erlang-style charlist if the integers are valid codepoints).
Elixir has it all (well, almost). It's fast, it's compiled AND interpreted, it has a REPL, it has strong concurrency, reliability and scability backed into the VM. It has a simple and beautiful syntax. It has great tooling and is very well documented. The only thing you might miss is static typing.
I've been looking for my next programming language of choice after Ruby for almost 2 years now. Clojure was the closest I got to replacing Ruby, but now with Elixir it's just such an obvious choice.
If you haven't tried Elixir yet, PLEASE go and do it right now, you won't ever regret it.
reply