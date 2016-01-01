Hacker News
The best of JavaScript Weekly in 2016
javascriptweekly.com
57 points
by
galfarragem
7 hours ago
simooooo
4 hours ago
something about the UI of this page makes me instantly close it assuming I've ended up at some link farm.
reply
tdumitrescu
3 hours ago
And yet it is actually extremely content-rich, with a very good signal-to-noise ratio. For a free product whose only monetization scheme appears to be dev job ads and clearly-marked sponsored technical posts, it is really quite useful to have in my inbox every week. I also find myself browsing the archives not infrequently, and the generally no-frills UI makes it much easier to use for that purpose than most fancy custom content UIs. HTTP+HTML are already _quite good_ for browsing hyperlinked textual content.
reply
petercooper
3 hours ago
Thank you, that's very kind. If you have suggestions, please do just reply to an issue. We're improving the sites substantially for next year, but don't worry, no JS frameworks will get involved, all plain and fast HTML (just a better layout).
reply
mercer
3 hours ago
Your emails are among the few that I consistently open. Thanks for doing what you do!
reply
lolptdr
2 hours ago
Your newsletter is one of the best out there, keep up the good work. I like the minimalism and the one-liner summaries are exact and succinct.
reply
reitoei
3 hours ago
Always look forward to this and Ruby Weekly. Thanks Peter!
reply
petercooper
3 hours ago
Our archive pages are, yeah,
not great
:) Being redesigned for the new year. We are "email first" and most of the page is the raw HTML straight from the email. However, we hand curate for many hours every week and have been doing so for six years now, so you can trust this isn't just some random bundle of links (essentially, they're the ones most clicked in issues this year).
reply
garysieling
3 hours ago
The emails are fantastic, I recommend them to people all the time
reply
ZeroClickOk
2 hours ago
Hey, Peter, great site! You've got a new subscriber! Just 2 cents: On thank you page, the free reading material links are broken.
reply
agentgt
1 hour ago
For what it is worth I think the design is fine. In fact I actually prefer it :) . I think it is easy to read and loads fast.
reply
JustSomeNobody
3 hours ago
It's ... a web page. It's perfectly ok for there to be links.
Not everything needs a hero image and cards.
reply
reitoei
3 hours ago
They're not even using React FFS!
reply
