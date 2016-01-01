Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The best of JavaScript Weekly in 2016 (javascriptweekly.com)
57 points by galfarragem 7 hours ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments | favorite





something about the UI of this page makes me instantly close it assuming I've ended up at some link farm.

And yet it is actually extremely content-rich, with a very good signal-to-noise ratio. For a free product whose only monetization scheme appears to be dev job ads and clearly-marked sponsored technical posts, it is really quite useful to have in my inbox every week. I also find myself browsing the archives not infrequently, and the generally no-frills UI makes it much easier to use for that purpose than most fancy custom content UIs. HTTP+HTML are already _quite good_ for browsing hyperlinked textual content.

Thank you, that's very kind. If you have suggestions, please do just reply to an issue. We're improving the sites substantially for next year, but don't worry, no JS frameworks will get involved, all plain and fast HTML (just a better layout).

Your emails are among the few that I consistently open. Thanks for doing what you do!

Your newsletter is one of the best out there, keep up the good work. I like the minimalism and the one-liner summaries are exact and succinct.

Always look forward to this and Ruby Weekly. Thanks Peter!

Our archive pages are, yeah, not great :) Being redesigned for the new year. We are "email first" and most of the page is the raw HTML straight from the email. However, we hand curate for many hours every week and have been doing so for six years now, so you can trust this isn't just some random bundle of links (essentially, they're the ones most clicked in issues this year).

The emails are fantastic, I recommend them to people all the time

Hey, Peter, great site! You've got a new subscriber! Just 2 cents: On thank you page, the free reading material links are broken.

For what it is worth I think the design is fine. In fact I actually prefer it :) . I think it is easy to read and loads fast.

It's ... a web page. It's perfectly ok for there to be links.

Not everything needs a hero image and cards.

They're not even using React FFS!

