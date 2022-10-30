Tell HN: Spectrum is blocking TCP/UDP 5060 at my home

For several years, I've run 3 VOIP phones from my house. About a week ago they stopped working. SIP REGISTER started failing.

Turns out Spectrum now blocks TCP/UDP port 5060. My workaround is to use a VPN. After that, everything is fine.

This reddit thread https://www.reddit.com/r/networking/comments/t8nulq/spectrum_is_rate_limiting_voipsip_traffic_port/ suggests Spectrum was rate limiting 5060 on 300mbps plans, but not on the 100mbps plans.

I have the 100mbps plan, and it is definitely affected now.

So if you are in SoCal, using Spectrum, and your VOIP phones suddenly stopped working in the last week or so, maybe this will help you.