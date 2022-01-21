Fastmail could strip all unnecessary headers, but I would argue they should not be modifying any content I'm telling them to send. If I add a X-Mailer header, I want them to send it.
It's like asking your ISP to strip out "user-agent" in your HTTP request.
I'm sure they mean to be, but based in Australia I'd be very skeptical of the claim.
I get the idea that there is a level of governmental instrusion that they can't bypass, but that's a big improvement over turning your email contents into grist for advertising.