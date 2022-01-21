Hacker News new | past | comments | ask | show | jobs | submit login
holigot 21 hours ago



I’m curious why you are posting this here and not reaching out to them directly? It’s public so you expect it would apply pressure to them to reply? (You pay them as a customer so they have incentive anyway…)


Because some people like those headers. If you don't, you should stop sending them from your client to Fastmail's servers instead of expecting them to drop them for everyone.


X-Mailer is an entirely voluntary header the client can add. This is different from the sender IP information is added by the server not the client

Fastmail could strip all unnecessary headers, but I would argue they should not be modifying any content I'm telling them to send. If I add a X-Mailer header, I want them to send it.


I think it should be your mail client's responsibility to "strip the X-Mailer entry AND also delete information within the Mime Version entry"?

It's like asking your ISP to strip out "user-agent" in your HTTP request.


> privacy orientated company

I'm sure they mean to be, but based in Australia I'd be very skeptical of the claim.


Privacy is supposedly part of the product. https://www.fastmail.com/privacy-and-security/

I get the idea that there is a level of governmental instrusion that they can't bypass, but that's a big improvement over turning your email contents into grist for advertising.


very legit requests, but since when HN is fastmail support forum? Perhaps it's better to ask here: https://www.emaildiscussions.com/forumdisplay.php?f=27




