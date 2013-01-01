Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Open Home Office Raises $7M to Bring Office Distractions to Remote Workers (alwaystrend.in)
20 points by mfrisbie 8 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 8 comments



"Open Home Office is also looking into simulation of office disease transmission" - It's definitely satire :)


Can we please mark these as satire in the headline so we don't waste our time if we aren't in the mood?


This is why I always click on the comments before the link.


It's satire imitating real life 2013: https://coffitivity.com/


I really hope this is a joke. Because I can almost imagine somebody out there thinking something like this is a good idea.


After reading another article that is about rewriting the entire codebase, I'm convinced its satire.


How despicable really. Checked a16z's portfolio and there's no company by that name. Checked Google Play for their alleged app, zilch.


If ever there was a definitive "fake news" article ...

Though, I wish it hadn't shown up midweek on HN.




