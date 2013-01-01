Hacker News
Open Home Office Raises $7M to Bring Office Distractions to Remote Workers
alwaystrend.in
20 points
by
mfrisbie
8 months ago
hide
past
web
favorite
8 comments
fuddle
8 months ago
"Open Home Office is also looking into simulation of office disease transmission" - It's definitely satire :)
shenanigoat
8 months ago
Can we please mark these as satire in the headline so we don't waste our time if we aren't in the mood?
nicolashahn
8 months ago
This is why I always click on the comments before the link.
julesallen
8 months ago
It's satire imitating real life 2013:
https://coffitivity.com/
mindcrime
8 months ago
I
really
hope this is a joke. Because I can
almost
imagine somebody out there thinking something like this is a good idea.
HalcyonicStorm
8 months ago
After reading another article that is about rewriting the entire codebase, I'm convinced its satire.
skynode
8 months ago
How despicable really. Checked a16z's portfolio and there's no company by that name. Checked Google Play for their alleged app, zilch.
drivingmenuts
8 months ago
If ever there was a definitive "fake news" article ...
Though, I wish it hadn't shown up midweek on HN.
