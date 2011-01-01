It wraps your database in a worse database with a worse query language. It makes simple queries into kilobyte-long GET query strings that get morasses of XML-namespace nonsense as a response, or more likely, a server timeout.
While the W3C was screwing around with SPARQL, everyone else came up with JSON-based REST APIs. They work well. Not even the core W3C people use SPARQL anymore.
SPARQL doesn't necessarily wrap a database with a different underlying query language. And it's a much better query language than SQL for RDF data.
> It makes simple queries into kilobyte-long GET query strings
Don't do that. I mean, seriously, the protocol supports queries with GET, but it also supports t o different mechanisms for querying over POST.
> that get morasses of XML-namespace nonsense as a response
SPARQL does not mandate XML responses (for graph responses, it doesn't specify a non-XML serialization, but still on requires RDF/XML or a semantically equivalent structure. For other responses, there are defined JASON, XML, and CSV/TSV formats.
> While the W3C was screwing around with SPARQL, everyone else came up with JSON-based REST APIs.
SPARQL's defined API is more REST than most of those.
> They work well.
Not for the purpose SPARQL is aimed at, which is—admittedly—not a particularly common use case, and certainly not what your typical web service needs.
Thank God GraphQL is changing this paradigm and has useable and even powerful clients already. Only bad thing about GraphQL is that it targets JSON but at least it's typed and schematic.
But I guess we all benefited from REST, in the sense that it killed the whole 900-page XML book scene which was maybe the worst thing ever.
GraphQL/Relay and Falcor are trying to make it feasible. And I think it's definitely desirable from a consumer point of view, at least.
It turns out where and why exactly?
Do your SPARQL queries turn into anything within orders of magnitude of an efficiently indexed SQL query when they get to the database?
I can't speak for other triple-stores as Jena is what we use, but I can say that comparing SPARQL queries against Jena TDB to SQL queries on MySQL or Postgres is like comparing apples and kangaroos.
In the sense that apples rot and Kangraroos are amazing animals which can do just about anything?
Because otherwise the comparison seems completely apt.
Jena works for RDF data. But the OP is correct in their broader point that RDF is rarely a good choice and SPARQL is a pretty horrible solution for querying it.
Note that the reply someone is about to write ("But RDF is a generalized self descriptive data model") means it is intended to solve the exact problem that a RDBMS+SQL solves. And if you add the "standardized fields" thing it also matches the REST interface+RDBMS+SQL comparison the OP made.
The standardization in REST is basically "read stuff" and "write stuff". For everything else you're supposed to look up the API docs and write a specialised client.
I can query a SPARQL endpoint for a list of people and their friends, sorted by age - without knowing anything about that endpoint. I can also merge results from different endpoints without worrying whether they use slightly different data formats.
It worked, sort of. But only after I mapped the many different representations of "age" used by the different end points.
I don't remember the specifics, but even in DBPedia alone you have to deal with the properties and the ontology namespace. Then YAGO uses that but brings in other sources and puts them in their own fields. Freebase does (did) its own things.. etc etc.
It was a long, long way from the "you don't need to know anything" utopia you describe.
In summary, there really is no advantage over mapping from a REST endpoint.
Plus, the database endpoints are slow (and even worst - have high variance in performance). I ended up downloading the dumps and hosting them all myself because the servers were so slow and unreliable.
> I can query a SPARQL endpoint for a list of people and their friends, sorted by age - without knowing anything about that endpoint.
No you can't. I am certain that you can't.
To do this, you would need:
- A social networking service that uses SPARQL
- People to actually use that service
- Knowing the schema that would represent things like "friend" and "age"
- A model of permissions that indicates that somehow you're allowed to know the age of people's friends (seriously, how are you allowed to know this, that's creepy)
- A way to express that permission alongside your SPARQL query, which probably means you need to expand the query to include a representation of your identity and permissions
- A way for the SPARQL endpoint to authenticate that you have that permission (you will definitely need to look up API docs for this, as it will involve sending some sort of crypto token out-of-band)
- A container format for the RDF responses you get that can express things like "you don't have permission for that query"
Then please point me to that standard. In RDF, that woukd be FOAF for example.
> A social networking service that uses SPARQL
Yes, for querying an endpoint, I need an endpoint. No way.
My point is that even if I have such an endpoint as a REST API, I can't directly go on to query it because I'll first have to write a specific client tailored to its API and data model first, then think about how I convert it into my own. If I want to match up accounts from Facebook, Twitter and Mom-and-Pop-BBS, I'll have to deal with three different APIs and three different data models. If those sites provided SPARQL endpoints, I'd only have one of them.
> Knowing the schema that would represent things like "friend" and "age"
Defined by FOAF, see above.
> A model of permissions that indicates that somehow you're allowed to know the age of people's friends (seriously, how are you allowed to know this)
That's the responsibility of the endpoint, not mine. I don't see why that would be a hard problem (I figure you'd define permissions on different RDF properties and types) but I admit I don't know much about it.
>A way to express that permission in your SPARQL query
I send my (authenticated) query and if I don't have sufficient permissions, the server will hopefully return "nope". Why would I need to send more?
Yes, some sort of authentication is obviously needed, but there are enough standards to use for that (any sort if HTTP auth method, OAuth, OpenID etc)
Note my point wasn't that I can query endpoint X out of the blue and expect to get all the data - but that I don't have to write specific code to deal with endpoint X. Obviously I have to get permission somehow, but ideally, the only endpoint-specific thing I have to do is to fill out a registration form.
Depending on the use-case, you might not even need auth at all if your endpoint is restricted. We also have authless, restricted REST endpoints today that seem to work well: They're called web pages.
SPARQL is an excellent choice for querying RDF data (SQL is usable but awkward for querying EAV structured data).
> Note that the reply someone is about to write ("But RDF is a generalized self descriptive data model") means it is intended to solve the exact problem that a RDBMS+SQL solves.
RDF/EAV is more graph than relational structured. It doesn't solve the exact same problem.
It's really not!
There's a reason why Tinkerpop is what most graph databases standardize on, and why things like Neo4J, DGraph, Caley, TitanDB etc (ie, all the graph DBs which people use when they want to build something and not "do the semantic web") don't use SPARQL.
Tinkerpop is a Java API, not an independent query language, and RDF data (while it is a way of modeling a graph) is not the model of most graph databases (it's a lower-level model than most graph databases expose, and is about as far from them as it is from the table model of SQL databases.)
An optimal Java API for graph databases with a more typical model is not an optimal query language for RDF data, for pretty much the same reason SQL isn't.
Now, what you describe is probably a sign may that RDF isn't the right exposed data model for many use cases (EAV-style representations are often used for deep internals, but there's probably a reason that outside of RDF most systems which use the model internally expose something more similar to the conventional relational or graph model to application developers), not that SPARQL isn't the right language for querying RDF data.
Gremlin is very widely supported across graph databases.
what you describe is probably a sign may that RDF isn't the right exposed data model for many use cases
Well. that's exactly what my claim is, so that's good!
not that SPARQL isn't the right language for querying RDF data.
Have you ever tried one of the alternatives? Try GraphQL on DGraph (Or Gizmo/Gremlin on Cayley) against a Freebase or DBPedia import. That's exactly the equivalent of SPARQL against RDF, and it's so much better.
Yeah 100% this. Comparing a graph data model and a relational data model while obviously possible isn't really all that fruitful so long as each is being use to solve the problem that they're the best fit for.
Firstly: RDF is an inadequate expression of most graphs, and SPARQL is a bad way to query graphs. See my comment here on this: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14603090
Secondly: graphs storage is something which is very tempting in theory but very hard to get right in practice. I'm not going to say it is never appropriate (that is clearly untrue), but for most production applications it isn't the right choice.
I'd note for example that most social applications use a RDMS to store a single layer of friends (and then perhaps have a second graph DB for batch/stream processing of graph functions).
Probably more efficient, if it's an RDF- (or EAV) oriented datastore underneath, and merely similarly efficient if it's actually layered on top of SQL.
You can write reasonable REST APIs for RDF. You can even formalize it with JSON-LD if you care to.
True. It's unfortunate that many people have such a strong mental association with RDF and RDF+XML. The Semantic Web community largely moved on from emphasizing use of RDF+XML something like 10+ years ago, in favor of N3 or Turtle, and - more recently - JSON-LD.
But people still hear "Semantic Web" and think "oh, that's that heavy weight XML bloated thing..."
That's the heavy weight XML bloated thing that has, something like 10+ years ago, moved towards N3 or Turtle, more recently to JSON-LD, and will, in due time, hopefully arrive at Prolog syntax as a very natural and convenient representation that is at the same time amenable for direct processing in a programming language that is eminently well suited for the domain of knowledge representation.
Which, I admit, may raise the question why Prolog syntax was not chosen all along, given that its syntax was invented and even standardized decades ago. By the way: A few members of the consortium were well aware that Prolog syntax would have been an excellent choice for RDF. Only a few though.
Good point.
The specification for SPARQL over HTTP is a reasonable REST API for RDF. (Though it highlights the need for a safe HTTP method like GET but with a request body, and overloads POST for queries for that purpose in addition to the god-awful query-string GET encoding.)
It's not JSON-for-all-the-things, but JSON is a stupid way of encoding a general-purpose query language. It does support JSON (among other encodings) for responses, though.
I know I am not in the average developer sphere, but working as a data provider to the wider public (ok scientific public) SPARQL is fantastic. First is that classic rest+json give data but do not allow analytics. Second is that SPARQL has federation. While CPU time wise it is inefficient for scientists its saves them months trying to get a local copy of the db setup.
SPARQL implementations are reasonably efficient and certainly do not need to be less efficient than SQL stores (even if they often are). However, as it is a query language not an implementation it can behave completely different. i.e. it can have great K/V performance with relatively poor analytics e.g. Marklogic or Oracle NoSQL SPARQL. or poor K/V perf but good analytic e.g. virtuoso or Oracle Semnet on its RDBMS. You can switch implementation and have completely different performance characteristics without needing to redo your data model etc...
As lead developer for the public facing rest and sparql endpoints of the UniProt consortium I know which is cheaper to run, SPARQL by an order of magnitude even if it uses more hardware.
Even inside the consortium developers who should have easy access to our SQL databases use our public SPARQL endpoint because it is easier to do so. That includes developers who have been writing SQL for decades and are not afraid of an explain plan. Opening a webpage is just quicker than getting SQL developer started and requires a whole lot less of tunneling.
Also a 1.5Tb on disk database such as sparql.uniprot.org is not going to be fun in all cases. The equivalent spread over the different production SQL databases is no fun either and no smaller (in this case actually federated until recently with oracle links, now some are postgres).
Too bad most people don't understand it.
My feeling is, the Semantic Web vision is still growing and still permeating it's way through things. I think it's taken longer than probably anybody expected, but it's an ambitious-as-fuck-all idea too, so that should hardly be surprising.
The thing is, in this fad-driven industry, once something slips off the hype wagon, and isn't "cool" or "sexy" anymore, it's something of a struggle to get people interested. Everybody is all "ooooooh, shiny!" and off to chase the javascript framework du jour.
Similarly, Google Corporate Contacts extracts RDF from web pages (but can also use JSON microdata).
W3C's newly published open social standard is based on RDF (as JSON-LD) I believe.
RDF and SPARQL has lots of uses in libraries and bibliographic apps such as citation managers, as well as in publication of open data, in particular medical and bio informatics data.
Dublin Core (as RDF) is frequently used for standard document metadata, for example in PDF.
https://joelkuiper.eu/semantic-web
Eventually, you can build-up your dataset by picking subsets of other datasets, and link your own data graph with all that.
(The top of the top is to use SPARQL federated query, so you can do all that a query-time).
If you consider SPARQL as a way to implement REST API, it is the most flexible API a data producer can provide: you can run whatever query on my dataset, I force nothing.
What I see as a failure in the SPARQL ecosystem, it is the lack of SPARQL query repositories for all public datasets.
I tried to develop a tool for that (cf datao.net) but it never took off.
Bonus: my SPARQL Clojure wrapper https://github.com/joelkuiper/yesparql
But data normalization to that end is a moving target, while a bag of subject-predicate-object statements are quite doable. This, I believe, is a uniquely powerful characteristic of linked data / graph query languages and protocols.
To that end, agree with the comment above that GraphQL is mighty exciting.
But yes, linked data and graphs are super powerful once the data is triplified. Suddenly you have an abstraction above the contents of your data into the 'shape' of your data.
SPARQL and RDF aren't going away, but they're the academic thing that I and others are trying to make useful. GraphQL is scratching the surface, but it's super exciting that it's scratching at all, imo.
(Disclosure: Founded CayleyGraph, supporting the open source https://github.com/cayleygraph/cayley, which I maintain and mostly wrote)
I would love, some day, to spend some more time with triple stores, RDF and semantic technologies.
[0] http://tinkerpop.apache.org/docs/current/reference/
I've got nothing against Datomic, but can't help to think learndatalogtoday is outright false advertising by trying to capture "Datalog" as SEO term for a proprietary graph database which has nothing to do with Datalog/Prolog.
The point of Datalog is that it's a subset of Prolog syntax, implying that engines can be reasonably exchanged for one another. But this is only possible with real Datalog, or SPARQL for that matter.
Datomic, though... wish there was an OSS version or CE or something.
It wraps your database in a worse database with a worse query language. It makes simple queries into kilobyte-long GET query strings that get morasses of XML-namespace nonsense as a response, or more likely, a server timeout.
While the W3C was screwing around with SPARQL, everyone else came up with JSON-based REST APIs. They work well. Not even the core W3C people use SPARQL anymore.