https://cloud.google.com/compute/docs/regions-zones/regions-...
If you contact Sales, they may be able to provide additional detail under NDA. https://cloud.google.com/contact/
Disclaimer: I work at GCP.
Correct! If you've signed the GCP NDA there is a lot of additional clarity for upcoming regions.
Please reach out to Sales and have them contact me if need be (contact info in profile).
(Source: me, the GCP roadmap Program Manager. Who also appreciates how consistently our NDA is upheld internally and externally.)
For whatever reason every other region is there already but not this.
I can't create GCE instances because it's missing the subnet and you can't add a subnet to the default VPC.
$ gcloud compute networks describe default
autoCreateSubnetworks: true
creationTimestamp: '2017-06-11T21:02:YY.XXX-07:00'
description: Default network for the project
id: 'XXX'
kind: compute#network
name: default
selfLink: https://www.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/project/global/networks/default
subnetworks:
- https://www.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/project/regions/asia-east1/subnetworks/default
- https://www.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/project/regions/us-east4/subnetworks/default
- https://www.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/project/regions/europe-west2/subnetworks/default
- https://www.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/project/regions/us-east1/subnetworks/default
- https://www.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/project/regions/asia-southeast1/subnetworks/default
- https://www.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/project/regions/us-west1/subnetworks/default
- https://www.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/project/regions/asia-northeast1/subnetworks/default
- https://www.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/project/regions/us-central1/subnetworks/default
- https://www.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/project/regions/europe-west1/subnetworks/default
x_gcloud_mode: auto
In the meantime, try these workarounds:
* Create a new project, it should work off the bat
* Create a manual network and explicitly add the subnetworks you want
When AWS rolled out in Ohio, they did the same thing [1], locating two of them in the suburbs northwest of Columbus and one northeast, or in Sweden where they're in Västerås and Eskilstuna on opposite sides of a large lake, and a third in Katerineholm another 50 km out.
[1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12730012
Aside from Equinix, the are the two Global Switch buildings literally next to each other, and there's NextDC.
NextDC is in Macquarie Park, ~10 km from the CBD, and is adjacent to one from Fujitsu and one from Macquarie Telecom.
Siting in these three areas, for example, would confer a decent amount of geographic separation.
[1] https://www.digitalrealty.com/data-centers/sydney/#goto-1718