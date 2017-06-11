Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Google Cloud Platform expands to Australia with new Sydney region (googleblog.com)
94 points by mikecb 8 months ago | 26 comments



More detail on the region: https://cloud.google.com/about/locations/sydney


Awesome. Any GCP folks here have an ETA on the new California region? Can't wait until we can provision clusters across two regions (California <=> Oregon) while keeping the speed of light latency low.


The ETA for all of California (United States), Frankfurt (Germany), Hamina (Finland), Montreal (Canada), Mumbai (India), Netherlands and Sao Paulo (Brazil) is "2017".

https://cloud.google.com/compute/docs/regions-zones/regions-...

If you contact Sales, they may be able to provide additional detail under NDA. https://cloud.google.com/contact/

Disclaimer: I work at GCP.


Disclosure: I also work on GCP

Correct! If you've signed the GCP NDA there is a lot of additional clarity for upcoming regions.

Please reach out to Sales and have them contact me if need be (contact info in profile).


Nobody at Google will provide future release dates that aren't yet published. Launch dates can slip.


This is incorrect. We happily share a transparent and very open view into 3+ quarters ahead with customers and partners under NDA! We just publish for broader public when its open for the broader public.

(Source: me, the GCP roadmap Program Manager. Who also appreciates how consistently our NDA is upheld internally and externally.)


what is the point of an NDA around launch dates?


Or the São Paulo region?


Can you guys please add this to the default VPC for people?

For whatever reason every other region is there already but not this.

I can't create GCE instances because it's missing the subnet and you can't add a subnet to the default VPC.

  $ gcloud compute networks describe default
  autoCreateSubnetworks: true
  creationTimestamp: '2017-06-11T21:02:YY.XXX-07:00'
  description: Default network for the project
  id: 'XXX'
  kind: compute#network
  name: default
  selfLink: https://www.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/project/global/networks/default
  subnetworks:
  - https://www.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/project/regions/asia-east1/subnetworks/default
  - https://www.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/project/regions/us-east4/subnetworks/default
  - https://www.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/project/regions/europe-west2/subnetworks/default
  - https://www.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/project/regions/us-east1/subnetworks/default
  - https://www.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/project/regions/asia-southeast1/subnetworks/default
  - https://www.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/project/regions/us-west1/subnetworks/default
  - https://www.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/project/regions/asia-northeast1/subnetworks/default
  - https://www.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/project/regions/us-central1/subnetworks/default
  - https://www.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/project/regions/europe-west1/subnetworks/default
  x_gcloud_mode: auto


GCP support here. We're aware of some users hitting this, it's an artifact of how the new regions are published to existing projects. This should be resolved for all users by the end of the day (Sydney time).

In the meantime, try these workarounds:

* Create a new project, it should work off the bat

* Create a manual network and explicitly add the subnetworks you want


Anyone able to say (or guess!) where the datacentres are?


Circumstantial evidence points to a strong Equinix partnership.


Huh, so the "3 availability zones" are 3 datacentres on a 1km stretch of road? https://goo.gl/maps/CSpsvPWsxNE2


Why would that be surprising?


AWS in contrast likes to spread things out more, like in Northern Virginia where they have 5 different AZs that are supplied from different electrical substations and confer some 'more than one block down the street' geographic separation. While a bunch of them are in the usual Ashburn-Sterling-Dulles triangle on north of Dulles Airport, there's also ones in Chantilly on the south side of the airport, and past Manassas another 15 miles out.

When AWS rolled out in Ohio, they did the same thing [1], locating two of them in the suburbs northwest of Columbus and one northeast, or in Sweden where they're in Västerås and Eskilstuna on opposite sides of a large lake, and a third in Katerineholm another 50 km out.

[1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12730012


I don't know where AWS is in Sydney, but I'd be surprised if they had a lot of options for doing better than this small stretch of Equinix area.

Aside from Equinix, the are the two Global Switch buildings literally next to each other, and there's NextDC.


In Sydney, Digital Reality opened a site in 2012 out in the western suburb of Erskine Park, almost 40 km from the CBD, but within 3 km of the Transgid Sydney West 330/132kV Substation, one of the key pieces of power supply infrastructure in the Sydney Metro. That facility has 4 separate bays where a tenant can operate a full data center [1].

NextDC is in Macquarie Park, ~10 km from the CBD, and is adjacent to one from Fujitsu and one from Macquarie Telecom.

Siting in these three areas, for example, would confer a decent amount of geographic separation.

[1] https://www.digitalrealty.com/data-centers/sydney/#goto-1718


Seems they might share fibre susceptible to excavators, etc. I guess they've probably thought of that ;)


Availability zones are physically separate, but I wouldn't count on them to survive a catastrophic physical event localized to that geographic area.


AWS probably also uses Equinix facilities in many regions.


Any ETA on the new India region? Eagerly waiting to provision clusters to keep the latency low for our customers.


Too many googleblog posts recently. Seriously.


Good or bad thing?


Good


Bad


The Ugly




