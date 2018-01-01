Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Flippening Watch (Ethereum has almost overtaken Bitcoin in every metric) (flippening.watch)
78 points by mbgaxyz 9 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 16 comments



This is a very interesting approach for displaying a table in a responsive design layout. Not very readable though, I'm afraid. :)

https://i.imgur.com/0xdPgSc.png


That looks somehow broken. What device are you using?

In Firefox, if I make the window smaller, and on my smartphone they look identical. They just hide the Bitcoin and Ethereum columns.

For a few ways on how to do responsive tables, have a look at this page https://elvery.net/demo/responsive-tables/

I like the "no more tables" approach.


Great, now you cannot access half the content on the phone? (Flipping it is just annoying.)

This is the opposite of a good design.


Tables are notoriously unfit for small displays.

Hiding unnecessary columns is a trade-off for the smaller screen.

In this case, I'd say it's okay as the absolute numbers are not that important and the relative numbers are the important information.


Also, the table is responsive but the ad still stretches the page. And I'm not sure how 'responsive' just hiding content is. I still prefer the paginated table. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯


> I'm not sure how 'responsive' just hiding content is

Correct, this is not responsive, but adaptive


Bitcoin network is going to split at end of summer, driving uncertainty in its future value. The SegWit proposal does not have universal support. Some mining groups are advocating a hard fork, some advocate soft fork, many even want it to remain as is. https://blog.bitmain.com/en/uahf-contingency-plan-uasf-bip14... https://bitcoinmagazine.com/articles/why-viabtc-rejects-segw... http://www.uasf.co/ http://www.coindesk.com/bip-148-segwit2x-bitcoin-scaling-com... https://bitcoinmagazine.com/articles/beginners-guide-survivi...


derp

http://nakamotoinstitute.org/mempool/why-the-bitcoin-dominan...


Very interesting read.


What do you think it will happen? Once Bitcoin is dethroned, will other cryptocurrencies overtake it as well?

I think the answer is "yes". The first mover advantage is all it had over other cryptocurrencies.


Once ETH overtakes BTC I think BTC will start to crash and the resulting panic will (ironically) take down ETH and most other coins and tokens as well, starting the third great crypto bear market. Keep in mind trading volume is heavily manipulated by insiders (especially for ETH) but price is what the public watches. Now let's wait and see what happens.


The real metric to watch (but the hardest to get) is "number of users" and particularly "number of users doing things other than buying coins/tokens in hope of capital gains".


I've had the same thought. The best analog I've come up with is searching Github for Ethereum vs. Bitcoin. The numbers (repos / loc / wikis ) are pretty strong for Ethereum compared to other coins excluding Bitcoin -- it would be interesting to plot them over time.

Have you found any other ways to watch this metric?


The whole approach is biased in favor of etherum from the start, since bitcoin is not a smart contract system.


Except you know... people using it for what it is designed for.

A really good read.


They should add a benchmark for nominal time for tx finality & tx price for some amount of USD.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: