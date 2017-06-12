Only after booking was I given very specific and careful instructions on how to avoid any interaction with other residents or building security, entering and leaving through the parking garage.
During my stay I felt like a criminal, even though I quickly figured out that this was a pretty normal thing in this particular building, which was known for loud parties and inconsiderate visitors.
What a terrible experience for me as the guest and the people who have to put up with strangers constantly coming and going.
Airbnb is cool when we're talking about a vacation home or occasional rental of your primary residence - not as a clandestine hotel. I'd be willing to bet that most people, homeowners or responsible renters agree with that, Airbnb's growth goals be damned.
I could care less -- I'm a renter, not an owner here -- but the parties do get real stupid and leave the place a real mess. I'm talking urine in the elevators on a Monday morning stupid.
Most days there are people coming in and out with luggage. It's kind of ridiculous.
http://globalnews.ca/news/2080213/two-people-shot-in-toronto...
"She called it a 'party unit' and said it seemed like there had been a party going on for three days straight."
Funny, I used to live in a less trendy neighbourhood and I hardly ever saw AirBnB-ers...
I live in Liberty Village now, as a result of getting the boot from my last place because the owners wanted to take it over. They visited for the first time while I lived there. The buildings down here that aren't the million-dollar lofts seem to be rampantly used for AirBnB stays -- mainly as a party location -- often with people from the city who just wanted a place they didn't care about.
Anyway, you should, because it is driving up rents for you. And if the person renting to you decided they want to go the effort of making 2x as much money, they could kick you out and do it.
I've been through that situation before, and without AirBnB being the culprit. In fact, it was how well my girlfriend and I had done up the place that the owners wanted to take up residence there.
I think my biggest peeve is the ease at which indiscriminatory lease is made to anonymous people for an unchallengeable fee, rendering buildings where security has been paid for open to anybody who's willing to put forward ~$50 - $100.
I've used AirBnB to visit Montreal and stayed in a couple's charming townhome and it was a great experience.
The two applications aren't equal in my eyes, so it seems there needs to be a line drawn -- the question where is a tough one. But that's me. There seems to be a wide range of opinion here.
Anyway friend, I'm all for regulations where fitting but there are no guarantees no matter what guards you put up that you won't hit a bad run, so it's not something I'm going to spend my time worrying about and instead prepare for whatever I can.
Airbnb is great, but it is one of the number of reasons for rising housing prices in many cities today.
Like taxis and taxi cab companies taking their hatred out on Lyft or Uber, I do believe that technology changes economies and that this will be another example of a misled attempt to prevent a technology from changing a city's economy. I also believe that many times these preventative measures are led by lobbyists by the very industry that is being hurt by the technology, and in this case it's likely hotels -- but then blaming it on rent prices.
It'll be great to see where all this leads, but making it illegal and taking it out on owners or drivers is going the wrong direction.
Ride sharing disrupted the cab industry, gives a large amount of the population access to cheap and plentiful transportation, and cars are plentiful too. The loser is the cab industry and the winner is the general population.
Home sharing is disrupting the hotel industry, but its customers are tourists and non locals, and housing stock is very limited. So city populations are going to be paying higher housing costs since they are now competing with entrepreneurs (serving tourists and non locals) for the same units. In theory, rents may continue to increase until they find a balance with hotel rates. Here the losers are hotels and long term renters and the winners are short term renters, property owners, and entrepreneurs.
Different economics at play here.
I find it interesting that people who normally are so pro-contract (you can contract away your right to sell a printer cartridge) seem to be in the other camp when it comes to dwellings (well of course you don't have to abide by the contract saying you won't rent it on AirBnB) or just silent on the issue.
Current land-use regulation is in this really bad area, where the governing entities responsible are large enough to seek rents and small enough to avoid being responsible for their negative externalities.
That said, I do think it is fair for airbnb rentals to be subject to the same taxes and regulations as hotels.
Edit: I don't mean that housing liquidity raises or increases home prices. I think that would be tough to say. I just mean that it's good for the housing market from a consumer standpoint: it creates a kind of flexible vehicle for dealing with short term housing needs. It's better as a society for us to have a way to rent somewhere for a week than to not have such a way to do that (and hotels only offer a very specific kind of residence, which is not to everyone's taste).
Regulation around short term rentals and regulation around construction and zoning are two very different things. I agree that every city can probably benefit from more progressive construction policy, but that doesn't mean that restricting short term rentals isn't also a good idea.
It's nice to think that the free market combined with liberal policies will produce so much capacity that all problems around pricing (and by extension AirBnB) will be solved, but we haven't seen much evidence that this can occur in a timely enough manner to come anywhere close to meeting demand, which may also be increasing over that time. Here in San Francisco for example, we've seen a massive construction boom over the last few years, but it's having no effect on prices because even though thousands of new units are coming online, the pent up demand still vastly exceeds the new supply.
Even assuming you could solve the problem with construction, the solution will come on a decade scale whereas AirBnB can entire change the face of a city's rental market in a few years, or less (take a Berlin for example). Popular cities would still need restrictions on AirBnBs to keep the problem in check until longer term increases in housing capacity can be put in place.
And, regardless of the impact on housing prices, it is certainly within the role of civic government to determine that they reject short term renters from imposing externalized costs on neighbors.
(And yes, more cities need to get out of the way of housing being built. Would that other cities had half the construction that one sees in Toronto)
In Toronto they estimate you need to make ~130k / yr to afford a home (any home). Bear in mind that a software dev in Toronto makes ~80k / yr. Up until very recently, our lower wages matched a lower cost of living in the city, but this has been blown up by things like foreign investment, and locals taking out a line of credit on their main home to put a down payment on income generating properties. No other sector in Toronto has seen price inflation like this, it's only been housing.
The problem with the deregulation thesis is that you now have to compete with a lot more people for resources. In the housing case, you now are competing with people who live in completely different economies or have substantial economic advantage over you. As an example, a Toronto home is extremely inexpensive to a bay area software dev making ~150k / yr (CAD ~200k). As a side hustle, this might seem like a good investment, and locals simply can't compete.
(I realise bay area rent is insane and this isn't likely fair without taking bay area cost of living into account, I just wanted to use a relevant example).
My experience sees an average of 10 to 30k less than that within the city save a couple of outlets (at the developer level).
The rest of what you're saying is totally valid. Most of the places I've rented have been owned by people living at (put mildly) great distances from the city. This seems to be a common experience.
I have been on a HOA where we essentially forced an owner to sell their unit as we wouldn't authorize them to rent it out as we were at capacity of homes rented out. The decision was made to not make an exception as once you make one you have very little ground to refuse others.
Not to mention, that consistently in a condo that my family owns, we consistently see weekend warriors leaving empty beer bottles and garbage in the elevators and condos.
Yeah, it's not technically AirBnb's fault or even necessarily the condo board's fault. It's partially a result of living in an area with irresponsible young people combined with short-term renters who don't care. But when rules, bylaws, and laws have no real teeth, people aren't incentivized to actually deal with the problems that neighbouring tenants face.
Still true to the spirit of AirBnB without housing market externalities. Sounds like an ideal model for cities.
It's also worth mentioning that unlike NYC and SF where this may actually be a real issue, buying a place just to put on Airbnb in Toronto is hard to do in a profitable way. Airbnb rents in most parts of Toronto make it impossible to turn a profit worth the hassle, and most I know who have considered it decided not to based on the economics.
I suspect the political motivations are the mayor (who is generally sensible) wanting to be seen at least doing "something" to address rising rents, as well as catering to the various industry lobbies and other politicians who are generally uncomfortable with any industry operating in a largely unregulated way.
So you are saying it is more profitable to rent out longterm than short-term? Totally not my experience. Hosts on Airbnb easily make 3x to 4x the usual rent (Munich, Germany), even far outside the city center. But might be purely city related...
What does this even mean? You have done a survey?
And it is clearly just one of the many factors contributing to high housing and rental costs.
But many people have difficulty understanding a solution if a problem has more than one cause.
You could just as easily say 'why Japan?'.
The stories about trashed public areas, even frequent instances of vomit, urine, and feces found in stairwells and elevators, are common, and some are even brought up in this thread. Who bears the cost (materials, time and/or labor) of clean up?
When the guests stay only 2-3 nights, and hold a raucous party on the last night that keep waking up the next door neighbor's infant, that degrades the commons. Sure they're gone by the following morning, sure the owner can ban that specific renter from ever renting the property again, but the key difference between a permanent resident and a short-term renter is the next door neighbor no longer has the assurance of reasonably-consistent behavior. The owner can even be well-intentioned, but let slip partiers through their screening enough that there will never be a season when the next door neighbor doesn't have to work with the police on a noise complaint. Always with new people they've never met before so there is no common base to work from.
Every time a short-term renter comes through, there is a nearly-imperceptible increase in the risk to the surrounding residences. Even in places where neighbors barely know each other, knowing by sight still represents a kind of commons. Even discounting the crime risk, there is the natural human instinct to put up your guard around "the other"; there is a small element of stress raised around this constant flow of short-term renters through a residential area. Years of crime data definitely prove relative anonymity raises risk profiles, but no hard metrics have been teased out of that to my knowledge, sufficiently to allow us to build predictive models around short-term renter effects.
It is easy to flippantly say the courts will handle these issues, but that is a tacit acknowledgement that the issues are a systemic pattern, not one-off freak occurrences that fall way off the edge of a Monte Carlo chart. When it is a pattern, then that is a cost externalization by the business. I'm seeing a lot of this behavior by businesses of all stripes, trying to gain an edge by monetizing any behavior that cannot be readily accounted for, especially in individual cases, yet in aggregate over time yield benefits to the business with asymmetrical costs borne by bystanders. This concentrated-benefits-dispersed-costs problem has been discussed [1], but to my knowledge no definitive solution exists yet, and in this case the challenge is even greater because the costs like increased, inconsistent and chronic stress, are difficult to assess.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Logic_of_Collective_Action
Here's the thing: a lot of people out there bought homes and apartments in countries that had these funny things called 'laws', where they expected that they were going to live in communities, not surrounded by rentiers running random hotels sans staff and regulation. A lot of apartment buildings in Sydney are essentially now completely fucked by this - you buy an apartment and find out you're living in party central and your neighbours are a never-ending collection of randos.
I think it's pretty clear from the extent that these companies go to obfuscate the actual addresses of the houses that they are not working with clean hands here. That aspect of the business model should be flat out illegal. Oh, you're going to operate a hotel, but you're not going to tell anyone where it is?
You're correct that the extremely short term rental market (2 weeks and below) didn't really exist before, and AirBnB did streamline the entire process.
What I have done in the past is stay in hostels (when I was younger), hotels or serviced apartments. They exist in all major cities.
Suggestion: any time you find yourself having to lard statements with phrases like "By all accounts" and "attempted" and "essentially" you should strip out these circumlocutions and ask yourself whether the statement that remains is obviously untrue.
I'm starting to suspect that there's an intentional disinformation campaign to obfuscate that point. (Okay, I'm being coy: I'm fairly certain that people who dislike functional capitalism are using the term "free markets" to lead us away from working capitalism and back into serfdom.)
Only after booking was I given very specific and careful instructions on how to avoid any interaction with other residents or building security, entering and leaving through the parking garage.
During my stay I felt like a criminal, even though I quickly figured out that this was a pretty normal thing in this particular building, which was known for loud parties and inconsiderate visitors.
What a terrible experience for me as the guest and the people who have to put up with strangers constantly coming and going.
Airbnb is cool when we're talking about a vacation home or occasional rental of your primary residence - not as a clandestine hotel. I'd be willing to bet that most people, homeowners or responsible renters agree with that, Airbnb's growth goals be damned.