Funny, but slightly depressing too. I wonder how it's like for security professionals working internationally when you always have to consider that your international partners are likely looking to stab you in the back. Would probably be too frustrating for me.
It's hard to do anything against this type of crime: the [ZeuS] virus is particularly effective and the owners are hiding behind anonymous internet browsers. And often they use the servers of the Dutch provider Leaseweb. In 2008, 27 percent of European data traffic went via the servers of this company from Haarlemmermeer. The police have an explanation for this. 'This is likely due to the combination of high-speed internet access, a relatively inexpensive product offering and a high degree of freedom and anonymity when setting up the leased facilities,' says an internal note.
Figures that Leaseweb, who doesn't do much (any?) self-policing ends up being a honeypot.
It isn't too clear.
An IX (Internet eXchange) is not a connection, but is more like a giant switch, where internet access providers send local traffic, so they don't have to send it through their bandwidth providers, to cut bandwidth costs.
The AMS-IX is more or less the largest internet exchange in the world.
