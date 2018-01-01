Hacker News
3Blue1Brown – Essence of Calculus
youtube.com
28 points
by
jmstfv
10 months ago
mrcactu5
10 months ago
this book seems to complement the earlier HackerNews book about the "Calculus Made Easy" -- that is certainly the book I first learn from... it really tries just to get the basic ideas across without being too careful.
I look at it now, this book is wonderful.
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14161876
