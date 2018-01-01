Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
3Blue1Brown – Essence of Calculus (youtube.com)
28 points by jmstfv 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



this book seems to complement the earlier HackerNews book about the "Calculus Made Easy" -- that is certainly the book I first learn from... it really tries just to get the basic ideas across without being too careful.

I look at it now, this book is wonderful. https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14161876




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: