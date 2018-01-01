Out of curiosity how are you serializing the output models? Are the files memory-mapped bytecode, or does the training encode a nice, clean data structure?
What is the objective function (loss function) that `back_propagate` is optimizing exactly? I'm new to the world of NN, so really excited to see NN code that works from first principles. Reminds me of https://github.com/mnielsen/neural-networks-and-deep-learnin...
Perhaps a little more detail about the math behind the code would be in order? I'd be happy to help out.
Another cool direction would be to convert the python code to cython and see how much faster it will run...
- http://www.ra.cs.uni-tuebingen.de/software/JavaNNS/
- http://www.cs.waikato.ac.nz/ml/weka/
Other software to play with neural networks can be R and Scilab, not to mention others like: Tensorflow, Torch, Theano, Pandas, Scikit-learn, Caffee and many others. All of them free, great communities and videos can be found in YouTube with nice intros.
Another way to learn can be just grab Python and Numpy and roll your own multilayer perceptron with backpropagation, then play with other concepts.
Jupyter notebooks are also a great way to explore what's out there.