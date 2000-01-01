Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What's the Best Learn-Practical-Math with Real Life Examples Resource?
7 points by SolveEverything 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments
for significant context based on HN links and comments, I posted a cleaner, formatted version on --

* https://medium.com/@SolveEverything/ask-hn-learning-math-practically-examples-from-real-life-links-inside-2ea752f8c5d7

--

An old post, due to the 2000 characters limit.... and was uploaded to:

* https://pastebin.com/rnywXAVh

* http://textuploader.com/druk9




1) Find the equivalent of Schaum's in any domain, a book of problems with worked answers.

2) Grind through a bunch of representative problems without studying. Just give it your best shot, you might be able to figure it out.

3) Check your answers and use this as a form of placement test to identify deficiencies.

4) Specifically, if you're getting the complex questions right, you understand the domain. If not, go back to the source material and read it. You'll have a new focus in reading it as you know exactly what you got wrong and you know what points to fix.

Doing it this way is (IMO) the most efficient way of spending your learning time. First do problems with worked answers to find out what you don't know, then fill the gap with focused effort.


i have no idea what you're saying, any links? based on the specific question asked?

did you (fully) read the context that is linked at top?




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: