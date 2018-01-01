Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Mario Game ported in BuckleScript: 7K generated Js, 0.5s to build
(
github.com
)
20 points
by
hongbo_zhang
10 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
Markoff
10 months ago
direct link to demo for lazy people
https://zhanghongbo.me/MariOCaml/
controls work only on desktop, no mobile version
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
https://zhanghongbo.me/MariOCaml/
controls work only on desktop, no mobile version