Mark Cuban Says Major in Philosophy, English or Sociology
3 points
by
lemonberry
10 months ago
2 comments
mrmaximus
10 months ago
Mark is also the that recently tweeted a picture indicating that he as working through an "into to python for machine learning" book. He may have been successful in tech 25 years ago, but I don't place a premium on his opinions of where things are going. Advising someone who does not intend to go into the academic field to major in any of those is pretty poor career advice. Either you want to work in academia or you just love the subjects and will figure out money through other means... only plausible reasons to pursue those majors. Of course you don't have to worry about automation impact on degrees that have little to no correlation to job-placement anyway.
Boothroid
10 months ago
I would imagine that jobs that combine a high degree of fine motor skill with judgement and technical expertise, such as plumbing or dental work, will be some of the last to be automated. To make a robot that can do those jobs as quickly and safely as a human is going to take a while and cost a lot.
