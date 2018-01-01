Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Show HN: Pilvy VPN – An Easy to Use VPN Solution
(
pilvy.com
)
1 point
by
ammmir
10 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
ammmir
10 months ago
Hey everyone! I’ve been working on a new VPN solution for a few months, and decided it’s time to ship something, even if it’s not finished yet. It’s a VPN server with minimal UI clients for desktop and and command-line clients for major platforms. Currently, it speaks a custom binary VPN protocol over TLS/TCP, but will adopt a Noise Protocol Framework based one later. I’m building it for companies that need a turnkey remote access solution for their employees with some “enterprisey” features but without the price tag. It’s currently in beta, but I’d love any feedback on what you’d like to see in a simpler VPN solution :)
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: