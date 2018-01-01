You can access the admin panel by visiting:
https://demo.postleaf.org/admin
Username: demo
Password: demo1234
So, I spent a lot of time making sure Postleaf's design was polished from top to bottom. Then I added features that "just work" such as dynamic images. In short, dynamic images automatically make all your images responsive without any effort from the user. (No more 20MB page loads due to a novice user uploading a photo.)
Another thing that annoys me to this day is when backups are complex and don't contain your uploaded files. Postleaf generates a single backup ZIP file, including simple JSON files of all data and all your uploaded files. To restore, you just upload the same ZIP file.
I try pay a lot of attention to detail with Postleaf. In the end, I think the motto is really what Postleaf is all about: Simple, beautiful publishing.
> I'm glad you asked. You can try a demo here, or grab the source on GitHub.
Haha, it really is beautiful. I wish more products have this level of attention to detail.
Thanks for open sourcing this!
From the GitHub readme, Postleaf seems to be in the alpha stage... not yet ready for production use, it seems.
https://github.com/Postleaf/postleaf
Front end and admin work well enough on an old ipad. Fit & Finish shows in things like contextual keyboard layouts for email and web addresses. User management handles the basics elegantly and without requiring anything info above the core minimum.
Clean, fast, nice. Will check out the repo amd Surreal CMS next.
