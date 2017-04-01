|
|Ask HN: Is Phys.org Using Elsevier to Publish PhD summaries?
|I'm not sure. I have a RSS app, but i'm noticing that phys.org has an abnormal amount of articles output.
It seems that they are summarizing work of students and then quickly publish it.
Sometimes they also publish news from other sources.
I'm not sure, but how legit is Phys.org? I'm thinking that it must have some partnership with Elsevier ( or similar institution) as a lot of work are papers/journals from Universities.
A high amount of articles contain the word: "University" and "PHD".
Eg. Article on the front: https://phys.org/news/2017-04-nanodiamond-enhanced-mri-greater-range-diagnostic.html
What is your guess?
