Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
How to change someone's mind, according to science
(
washingtonpost.com
)
12 points
by
ekpyrotic
244 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
ekpyrotic
244 days ago
Here's a link to the scientific paper referenced in the article itself:
https://arxiv.org/pdf/1602.01103v1.pdf
The key practical findings are in Section 9 on page 10.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
The key practical findings are in Section 9 on page 10.