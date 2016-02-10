Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How to change someone's mind, according to science (washingtonpost.com)
12 points by ekpyrotic 244 days ago



Here's a link to the scientific paper referenced in the article itself: https://arxiv.org/pdf/1602.01103v1.pdf

The key practical findings are in Section 9 on page 10.




