Ask HN: How do I learn to write good software specifications?

Specs are only as good as the shared sense of mission between the spec author and implementor. The specification for C specifies that certain behaviors are undefined. A compiler writer is free to reformat the user's hard disk when an undefined behavior is found in the source code. That's the compiler writer you don't want to hire because restoring the disk from backup will be a change order.
Good luck.
Second, you should have someone else read the specs you produce, to help find the places where what you wrote was clear to you, but not clear to someone who didn't already know what you meant.
And third, you need to make it very clear: If you don't understand, ask. Email me. Better yet, call me.
Also my understanding is that it's not about churning out requirements, it's about having a conversation and everyone agreeing to a concrete, shared set of requirements.
