Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
AWS Aurora with PostgreSQL compatibility: Preview now open to all (amazon.com)
5 points by d-jones 241 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments



Aurora with PostgreSQL support looks really promising. Has anyone had any experience with it from the limited preview? Would love to hear how it went.


Their Summit keynote positioned this as an Oracle killer.

I'm on board if they've worked the data losing kinks out of their migration service.




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: