AWS Aurora with PostgreSQL compatibility: Preview now open to all
5 points
by
d-jones
241 days ago
2 comments
d-jones
241 days ago
Aurora with PostgreSQL support looks really promising. Has anyone had any experience with it from the limited preview? Would love to hear how it went.
QuinnyPig
241 days ago
Their Summit keynote positioned this as an Oracle killer.
I'm on board if they've worked the data losing kinks out of their migration service.
