Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Is it boring working in Web Development startups?
(
rookieslab.com
)
4 points
by
ivarojha
241 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
ivarojha
241 days ago
Author here. Please do provide your feedback about the line of thought in the post and general writing style. I recently realized that passing on the information to next generation is the ultimate goal of human life and thus started writing and publishing again.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: