Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Israeli finalist in Google’s $20M race to the moon won’t make it
(
qz.com
)
4 points
by
Aaronn
205 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
Aaronn
205 days ago
Full title: The Israeli finalist in Google’s $20 million race to the moon won’t make it to the starting line
Had to trim a bit off because of the character limit.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
Had to trim a bit off because of the character limit.