Tesla Owners Hit Automaker with Class-Action Lawsuit for Nonfunctional Autopilot (yahoo.com)
2 points by fmihaila 165 days ago



I'm surprised Tesla hasn't tossed in the standard mandatory arbitration/anti-class action BS in their EULA.




