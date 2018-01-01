Hacker News
Tesla Owners Hit Automaker with Class-Action Lawsuit for Nonfunctional Autopilot
(
yahoo.com
)
2 points
by
fmihaila
165 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
aanm1988
165 days ago
I'm surprised Tesla hasn't tossed in the standard mandatory arbitration/anti-class action BS in their EULA.
