Ask HN: So how does one go about creating a tax preparation software?

So far not a single year has gone by when I have disliked tax preparation software (except for the couple years when I used a pen and paper). I hate the cost, the UI, hidden fees, uncertainty about data security, unsupported OSes, work flow, and the list goes on. I now seriously wonder what does it take to create a tax filing/preparation software. Something that can handle filing beyond the most basic i.e. 1040. Say one that can also work for joint filing or even small businesses. Any ideas from the HN brain trust?