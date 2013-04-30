Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A Cherry Tree to Mars [pdf] (patrickmccray.com)
39 points by todayiamme 160 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite



The blog post [1] that links to the PDF gives some context to Sagan's talk.

[1] http://www.patrickmccray.com/2013/04/30/cherry-trees-to-mars...




Applications are open for YC Winter 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: