[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pAEAbqrE5Zw
I can think of two "useful" applications of this tech... 1) see what you look like with cosmetic surgery / tattoo / etc before permanently modifying your body. 2) Try on clothes before shopping online.
But both still don't solve the underlying issue I have with this tech. Even the "useful" ideas for it boil down to satisfying people's vanity. It solves no problem, it provides no useful benefit to humanity. It's the same with Valve making hats for TF2 and skins for CS:Go instead of focusing on making great new games with story and content and adventure. This AR tech is the equivalent of serving a poopie diaper in a 5-star restaurant and calling it "Powerful Foods to inspire the imagination." And people are eating it all up.
Is this what we are moving toward?
- Look at items and see metadata around the item itself (or ability to pull that data up, like someone's name)
- Interact with objects across the room by looking at them
- See things like GPS way points in real space
I think an AR like this could solve real problems by merging the information available via the internet and what exists in our real world space, but the tech necessary to do it well isn't here yet (and there are still some unsolved problems: http://blogs.valvesoftware.com/abrash/why-you-wont-see-hard-...)
The same was said when myspace came up.
The same was said when facebook came up.
The same was said when twitter came up.
The same was said when instagram came up.
The same was said when snapchat came up.
Here's a dirty secret about American style consumerism. Crap sells!
However, I can think of some useful AR applications that could be useful for surgery.
https://ww2.kqed.org/mindshift/2017/04/13/how-play-is-at-the...
E.g. if the googly-eyes don't track right it's no big deal, but when that has been more robustified then pilots can trust real time overlays of weather radar predictions through their cockpit windows.
The iPhone has given rise to all sorts of ubiquitous technologies and applications -- so ubiquitous we don't notice them. Accelerometers weren't invented by Apple, but their pervasive use in high volume has driven the price down which has given rise to all sorts of other applications, many with the phone as bed.
Security is much better than it would be if only banks and the military cared.
Etc
It is a misallocation of effort if maximizing social value is the goal. But it's not. Profit is an imperfect proxy.
Facebook hires top talent, its sad that the top talent want to work on such problems for making profit instead of something else.
The pioneers of internet like J. C. R. Licklider had grand visions, sad that the large part of current intellect pool only want to sell out personal data and make money.
[1] https://developers.facebook.com/docs/camera-effects/tutorial...
Will be interested to see how Facebook can both show more "filters" and not crowd the screen or have a hard to use marketplace.
If there was any doubt that Snapchat was what kept Zuck up at night, banish it.
This is just a tool for marketers essentially. It's actually a rather smart move for Facebook in competing with Snapchat. Snapchat was building these camera effects for brands and charging a premium for it. Facebook has taken this a step further, now allowing brands to build their own effects for Facebook's platform, thereby taking a bite from one of Snapchat's business models.
For those complaining about this being a waste of effort, realize that others use these type of features in camera apps a lot, therefore there's a proven market for it. Sure, this might not advance society much perhaps, but it makes plenty of sense business-wise. Direct your anger towards those who like taking selfies with cat faces.
Also, which platforms does it run on?
It doesn't seem like an open beta. It seems like a developer beta with the sole purpose of crowd sourcing the effects before it goes public. And applying for the beta subscribes you to, what it seems, three different newsletters from Facebook.
It currently runs on macOS.
Its sad that the intellectual people in these tech companies only want to use it to sell personal data by playing on people's emotions.
[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pAEAbqrE5Zw