YC Results Today
Just starting this for the traditional discussion of results. Anyone have an idea when invites will be be sent today?
Lordarminius
148 days ago
There's another (similar) thread on this topic
DonaldMcRonald
148 days ago
Where? Do you mind adding the link?
Lordarminius
148 days ago
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14137867
