|Ask HN: How to you manage (food) recipes?
3 points by patrickdavey 145 days ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite
|I have a loose collection of links, printouts, emails, books etc. with my favourite recipes. For a while I've wanted to have a "system" for creating & managing recipes, but, I'd rather retain ownership than have it in the cloud.
I was wondering if anyone has a neat system they are using (preferably cli based)? Maybe even just a latex? template. I started down the route of trying to automate creating recipe files in the style of cookingforengineers.com recipe cards [1], but it was getting pretty messy.
I'm just wondering if anyone has a really neat solution to this, otherwise I guess I'll just write everything in markdown and off I go :)
[1] http://www.cookingforengineers.com/recipe/127/Shepherds-Pie-Cottage-Pie/trn
