Ask HN: How to you manage (food) recipes?
I have a loose collection of links, printouts, emails, books etc. with my favourite recipes. For a while I've wanted to have a "system" for creating & managing recipes, but, I'd rather retain ownership than have it in the cloud.

I was wondering if anyone has a neat system they are using (preferably cli based)? Maybe even just a latex? template. I started down the route of trying to automate creating recipe files in the style of cookingforengineers.com recipe cards [1], but it was getting pretty messy.

I'm just wondering if anyone has a really neat solution to this, otherwise I guess I'll just write everything in markdown and off I go :)

[1] http://www.cookingforengineers.com/recipe/127/Shepherds-Pie-Cottage-Pie/trn




Pdf uploaded to Google drive. They're not in any specific format, but I don't mind that. A tablet in the kitchen is for displaying them.


What's wrong with paper? I like scribbling notes and it's a lot harder with digital forms


Well, I think paper is a pretty good approach. But, some downsides:

1. Not very easy to share. 2. Gets wet in the kitchen (so I want to have a copy) 3. Not amazingly searchable. 4. Not easy to access remotely.

But sure, can just type it up and scan it in.


If I need to annotate a recipe, a post-it stuck to the page usually does the trick.




