Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Review the concept of my project
1 point by sharkzz 145 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite
My team is at the Angelhack hackathon now. Our product helps you create animated onboarding for your app without programming. Here's the link to the landing page: http://www.onboardme.xyz/

We’ll complete most of the features in one day. But I need your feedback right now to correct our vision. Is this product relevant to you?




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: