|Ask HN: Review the concept of my project
1 point by sharkzz 145 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite
|My team is at the Angelhack hackathon now. Our product helps you create animated onboarding for your app without programming.
Here's the link to the landing page: http://www.onboardme.xyz/
We’ll complete most of the features in one day. But I need your feedback right now to correct our vision. Is this product relevant to you?
