|How do you go from 0 to okay in a particular framework in good enough time
1 point by smithmayowa 145 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite
|Programming/software development has gotten so vast(or perhaps it has always been vast and i did not notice this), so much so that i find myself having to learn various frameworks/library frequently now just to write a particular algorithm,i therefore would like to hear your humble opinion on how you keep up, amidst this complexity that is now software development.
I wish i stuck with embedded systems and did not try to become the next zuckerberg/insert other names.
