>Crafty has successfully participated in numerous WCCCs, and is a direct descendant of Cray Blitz, the WCCC winner of 1983 and 1986.
That is some pretty weak sauce. "successfully participated"? Is that really worth mentioning? Also Crafty isn't exactly the direct descendant of Cray Blitz even though they were both written by the same person. And while Cray Blitz did win a World Championship some 30 years ago, it did so on the power of its hardware, not the strength of its software. It was running on a Cray supercomputer at a time when other programs were running on vastly inferior hardware. Rebel, who finished one point behind Cray Blitz, was running on a 6502.
Section 5.1, where they show diagrams on moves made by DeepChess is only meaningful if other programs miss the moves.
>This property has been associated with human grandmasters, and has always been considered an area in which computer chess programs were lacking.
But...
In the Aronian game Stockfish running in the browser (PNACL) finds the move Re5 in less than a second.
In the Alekhine game Stockfish finds the move d5 in about 2.5 seconds.
In the Seirawan game Stockfish finds the move c5 in about 1 second.
So while I find the idea interesting I'd like to see more intellectual honesty in this type of paper.
Careful with that logic, I'm not sure that engine ELOs are in the same rating pool as human players (and so rating comparisons between the two are sort of meaningless).
When was the last game an ELO > 3000 AI lost to a human at all?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elo_rating_system
http://www.mark-weeks.com/aboutcom/aa05e21.htm
>Crafty has successfully participated in numerous WCCCs, and is a direct descendant of Cray Blitz, the WCCC winner of 1983 and 1986.
That is some pretty weak sauce. "successfully participated"? Is that really worth mentioning? Also Crafty isn't exactly the direct descendant of Cray Blitz even though they were both written by the same person. And while Cray Blitz did win a World Championship some 30 years ago, it did so on the power of its hardware, not the strength of its software. It was running on a Cray supercomputer at a time when other programs were running on vastly inferior hardware. Rebel, who finished one point behind Cray Blitz, was running on a 6502.
Section 5.1, where they show diagrams on moves made by DeepChess is only meaningful if other programs miss the moves.
>This property has been associated with human grandmasters, and has always been considered an area in which computer chess programs were lacking.
But...
In the Aronian game Stockfish running in the browser (PNACL) finds the move Re5 in less than a second.
In the Alekhine game Stockfish finds the move d5 in about 2.5 seconds.
In the Seirawan game Stockfish finds the move c5 in about 1 second.
So while I find the idea interesting I'd like to see more intellectual honesty in this type of paper.