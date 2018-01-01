Hacker News
Update on DO's 4/11 outage
2 points
by
jldugger
11 months ago
jldugger
11 months ago
Reading between the lines -- were they drawing enough power that they were no longer N+1 on PDUs, and only found out when one of the PDUs failed?
