This one is singlespeed (you can see him coast a few times), and I am not even sure it has a brake at all! I didn't see a coaster brake arm at the end of the video where the drivetrain is visible. (EDIT: I am wrong, there is a coaster brake.)
I had one and rode it for years. Single speed, no brakes. I stopped by putting my foot down on the rear tire :)
Falling from this thing is guaranteed serious injury or even death. It would be very easy to add some kind of simple automatic kickstand in case of tipping over laterally.
This would preclude the balloon trick. :)
So the rider would still be at the right distance from the ground, it's just that the bike can't fall over anymore because the balloon will help to catch it. You could sit still all day long on that thing (or until the wind caught the balloon...).
The downside of the scheme is the negative feedback loop in the bike once it did became unbalanced. When it's almost balanced it would not take much upwards force to keep it that way but once it starts to become unbalanced the force required will very quickly overpower the balloon.
Or you'd have to make the balloon so large that it would be just incapable of lifting bike + rider off the ground.
Are there countries other than the U.S. with an embargo against Cuba? What's stopping them from trading with China or Mexico or Canada or the E.U. countries for basic household goods?
In architecture it's sometimes called a Vierendeel truss, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vierendeel_bridge
and it's very handy for avoiding inconvenient diagonal columns. (There are some high-profile buildings that use it, e.g. the Salk Institute in La Jolla, the HSBC building in Hong Kong.)
Stopping at a light? Ideally you don't, you time the light, ride in circles, or hope oncoming traffic stops for you. I wouldn't recommend the latter.
A common skill for expert cyclists, but maybe not a good idea to rely on if you're going to fall 4 meters or more to the ground if you lose control of the track stand.
Kinda like this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vvOKyFmiUFA
It would be like being astride that ladder rather than clinging to the side of it and then going over the top and then sliding down on the side furthest from the ground.
Not something I'd like to try.
Naively, v = sqrt(2gh), so you'd be hitting the concrete at ~50kph (30mph). Though, perhaps you could somehow use the bike to lessen your fall.
Or you might get it to give you a nice little kick after you've already landed yourself.
At least that limits the damage to the bike ;)
That's a lot of speed for, basically, running straight into a brick wall.
British Broadcasting Service branded site is unavailable in the UK. Weird.
Weird that we have to go to Miami to get our news, but oh well.
Is anyone talking about changing the funding model of the BBC though? It doesn't seem cut out for the online world.
The BBC is really good online for us in the UK. I know a few people who work there and they are using cutting edge tech on a shoe string budget. They really do a brilliant job.
Personally I don't mind paying for the Beeb and some other people in the world get it for free.
I don't get the anti-license fee brigade. If you don't want to pay just don't watch the BBC TV channels. The BBC won't even stop you reading their websites and listening to their radio stations commercial-free if you don't pay. Seems like a good deal to me.
You need a license to watch other broadcast channels like ITV C4 (not on catchup though) etc. I don't have one because I don't like the BBC's politics editorial positions.