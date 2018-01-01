Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Do you want free marketing writing?
1 point by nyc_copywriter 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment
I'm a freelance copywriter. Previously I've specialized in sales emails and market research, but I'd like to branch out and try new things.

If you've got a startup or side project that needs some writing, I'm interested in helping out for free. Maybe you need some blog posts done, Twitter messages, website copy - who knows.

It would be a chance for you to get work done at no cost, and for me to learn something new. If this seems like a potential fit, let's connect.




I've got a project called a 1billioncoins.com if your interested.

It's similar to below but I've going to be giving away a billion coins in drawings and other methods. the key is there is a limit to the number of coins and the more people that have them the more valuable they become.

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=11441696




