|
|10+ Great Books for Aspiring DevOps and SRE Engineers
|
9 points by eon01 107 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite
|I recently created Books For DevOps: Hand-Picked DevOps & Modern Software Engineering Books. http://booksfordevops.com
BooksForDevOps http://booksfordevops.com is simply “The Product Hunt of Modern IT Books” : you can submit your favorite book or apply to feature a book you wrote !
This project is part of a global project called DevOpsLinks : The DevOps Community http://devopslinks.com.
I am the curator of this collection’s website and the following books are, in my humble opinion, some of the books that a DevOps or an SRE engineer could read in order to develop and increase important and necessary skills.
This is my blog post that I would like to share with you : 10+ Great Books For Aspiring DevOps & SRE Engineers https://medium.com/@eon01/10-great-books-for-aspiring-devops-sre-engineers-76536c7c4909
If you know other great books, I will be happy to read your suggestions.
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact